Full ‘Vande Mataram’ Song Row: Nagaland Group Asks Schools Not To Send Students To I-Day Event

Kohima: An influential students’ organisation in Nagaland has urged schools not to send students to Independence Day programmes where the complete version of ‘Vande Mataram’ is scheduled to be sung, citing concerns over religious imagery and freedom of conscience.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) issued the appeal on Wednesday, saying it does not oppose Independence Day celebrations or respect for national symbols. However, the organisation has objected to what it described as compulsory participation of students in singing the full version of the National Song.

The development comes ahead of Independence Day and follows a recent government order laying down protocols for singing ‘Vande Mataram’ at official functions.

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Why Has The NSF Objected To Full ‘Vande Mataram’?

According to the NSF, the complete version of the National Song does not align with what it considers the country’s secular principles.

The students’ body has instructed its federating units and subordinate organisations to ensure that educational institutions do not send students to Independence Day programmes until the directive requiring the singing of the revised National Song is withdrawn.

The organisation clarified that its position is not against the national celebration itself. It said it has no objection to observing Independence Day or showing respect towards the National Flag, National Anthem, and other national symbols.

Its concern, instead, centres on compulsory participation in the singing of the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’.

NSF Cites Religious Imagery And Freedom Of Conscience

The NSF said the issue is particularly sensitive for students from non-Hindu communities because of the devotional and religious imagery associated with parts of the song.

The organisation, which operates in Christian-majority Nagaland, argued that students should not be forced to participate in an expression that conflicts with their personal beliefs.

The Federation referred to India's constitutional framework, maintaining that the country is a secular democratic republic where individuals are guaranteed freedom of conscience and religion.

It therefore argued that participation in a religiously sensitive expression should not be made compulsory for students whose beliefs may differ.

What Did The Home Ministry Order Say?

The controversy comes after an order issued by the Union Home Ministry on January 28, which laid down protocols for the singing of the National Song.

According to the order cited in the report, six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ are to be sung at certain official occasions. These include events such as the arrival of the President, the unfurling of the National Flag and speeches by Governors.

The directive has now become a point of contention for the NSF, which is seeking its withdrawal insofar as it requires students to participate in the revised National Song protocol.

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New Legal Protection For ‘Vande Mataram’

The issue has also gained significance following a recent legal development concerning the National Song.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday gave assent to a Bill that criminalises the intentional disruption or prevention of the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The legislation gives the National Song legal protection similar to that already available to the National Anthem.

Against this backdrop, the NSF's appeal has brought the participation of school students in Independence Day programmes into focus in Nagaland.

The students’ organisation has maintained that its objection is specifically linked to compulsory participation in the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’, rather than the observance of Independence Day or respect for India's national symbols.

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