Radhe Maa Predicts Pawan Singh’s Third Marriage At 45, Says ‘He’ll Get A Loving Wife’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Radhe Maa predicted actor Pawan Singh would marry at 45.

She made the prediction on Bhojpuri Bawaal show.

Singh faced two past marriages; one ongoing divorce case.

Radhe Maa has made a prediction about Bhojpuri “Power Star” Pawan Singh’s love life. She said that he would find a loving wife at the age of 45, hinting at the possibility of a third marriage. Radhe Maa made the prediction during an episode of Bhojpuri Bawaal, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. The show features several Bhojpuri stars, including Pawan Singh, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, who have been opening up about their personal and professional lives.

Radhe Maa Predicts Pawan Singh’s Third Marriage

The promo shows Bharti Singh hosting the show. Her voiceover introduces Radhe Maa as someone who helps ease people’s pain and suffering through her wisdom. As the video progresses, Bharti Singh, Pawan Singh, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are seen touching Radhe Maa’s feet.

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Bharti then tells Radhe Maa, “Radhe Maa, may Pawan bhai find a good life partner. Pawan Singh ji has been betrayed many times in this matter.”

Following this, Radhe Maa calls Pawan Singh and reads his forehead. She says that he has a very pure heart and predicts that he will find a good and loving wife at the age of 45.

“Iska dil bahut saaf hai. Isko 45 saal me ek bahut achchi loving wife milegi [He has a pure heart. He’ll get a loving wife at 45],” Radhe Maa said.

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Pawan Singh Blushes At Marriage Prediction

After hearing Radhe Maa’s prediction, which has since gone viral, Pawan Singh can be seen blushing. Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is seen counting the years on her fingers, while Bharti Singh excitedly says that they will all be dancing five years later. Nirahua is also seen dancing as the camera turns towards him.

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Pawan Singh’s First Two Marriages

For the unversed, Pawan Singh first married Neelam in 2014. However, his wife died just a few months after their wedding. The Bhojpuri star later married Jyoti Singh, but their relationship soon ran into trouble. Their divorce case is currently pending in court.

About Bhojpuri Bawaal

Bhojpuri Bawaal is an unscripted reality-entertainment show that celebrates Bhojpuri culture and music while bringing together some of the industry’s popular faces. The show features celebrities including Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav, and airs on Colors TV while also streaming on JioHotstar.