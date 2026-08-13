‘Heads Will Roll’: Air India Under Government Scrutiny After Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight AI 2379 experienced technical issues, injuring 24.

Pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana, citing prescribed sleeping pills.

Centre warned Air India; DGCA ordered to strengthen drug testing.

The Centre has taken a strict view of an Air India flight incident after the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi service tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test.

The incident involved Air India flight AI 2379, which was carrying 145 passengers when it encountered multiple warnings while flying over Odisha. The government has warned the airline to strengthen operational oversight and take greater responsibility for flight safety, The Times of India reported.

The alerts reportedly involved all three hydraulic systems, along with the aircraft’s doors and elevator. The autopilot also disengaged during the flight, while the aircraft subsequently lost around 300 feet of altitude.

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24 People Injured During Turbulent Flight

The incident left 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured, according to the report.

The development has drawn heightened attention as the final report into the Air India Ahmedabad crash in June, which killed 260 people, is yet to be released.

“The final report of AI’s last June Ahmedabad crash in which 260 people lost their lives is not yet out, and then something like this happens with Air India,” an official told The Times of India.

The official said the government had taken a “very serious view” of what happened on AI 2379 and that those found responsible following the investigation would not be spared.

Pilot’s Positive Drug Test Under Investigation

The development comes days after reports emerged that the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight had tested positive for marijuana during a confirmatory drug test.

The pilot reportedly told investigators that he had been prescribed sleeping pills because of personal problems. He claimed that the medication had resulted in the positive drug test.

The circumstances surrounding the test and the pilot’s explanation are now under scrutiny as authorities examine the incident.

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DGCA Asked To Tighten Drug-Testing Rules

The Centre has also directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to make immediate changes to its existing drug-testing framework.

The regulator has been asked to increase the proportion of aviation personnel subjected to mandatory drug testing and strengthen enforcement against those found using prohibited substances.

The government has also made it clear to Air India that the airline must strengthen its operational oversight and ensure that safety responsibilities are properly addressed.