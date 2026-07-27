Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Richa Chadha sparked debate on respecting senior citizens.

Her post questioned automatic respect for elders, dividing opinions.

Critics condemned mocking age-related health, prompting widespread discussion.

Actor Richa Chadha has landed in the middle of a heated social media controversy after sharing a strongly worded post on respect for senior citizens during an ongoing political debate. Her remarks, made while expressing support for a young protester at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, quickly divided opinion online. While some users agreed with her view that respect should be earned through actions rather than age, others accused her of mocking elderly people and using insensitive language about age-related health issues. The post triggered thousands of reactions, with critics and supporters offering sharply contrasting opinions across social media platforms over the weekend.

Richa Chadha Controversy

The debate began after Richa Chadha posted support for a young protester involved in demonstrations linked to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over education reforms and clashes with police. In her post, she wrote: "Please don’t respect buddhe just because they’re senior citizens… some look like they have developed Bhakti- dementia. It makes them delusional that they can take on the young, when they can’t even kaato a night without 5 trips to the bathroom. Don’t automatically respect them because of their age; they were just born before you. Let them earn it. Leave some food on a newspaper at the corner of the road at a safe distance. Don’t engage."

Please don’t respect buddhe just because they’re senior citizens… some look like they have developed Bhakti- dementia. It makes them delusional that they can take on the young, when they can’t even kaato a night without 5 trips to the bathroom.



Don’t automatically respect them… https://t.co/1KI7rxmkPM — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 24, 2026

Her comments followed praise from RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti for a young protester's remarks aimed at an elderly participant at the demonstration. Actress Suzanne Bernert also commented on Richa's post, 'Good That You Will Never Age. Congratulations'

Online Reactions

The post attracted strong criticism from several users, with many arguing that respect should indeed be earned but objecting to what they described as mocking age-related health conditions. One user wrote: "Yeah, don't respect people just because they're old. Respect should be earned. But what kind of an empathyless statement is this? 'When they can’t even kaato a night without 5 trips to the bathroom' Mocking elderly for having age-related health issues says more about u than them."

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Other comments included: "Just like your Bollywood career, no one takes you seriously. You always gave anti-national vibes, and u did not disappoint." "Don’t worry, you will also become a budhi after some years. Karma knows your address. "Guys, she is speaking about her father, chill, she treats her own father like this only." "Pls keep your Bollywood fake high society values to yourself; you are in no position to preach."

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Debate On Respect

The controversy has reignited a wider discussion about whether respect should be linked to age or earned through conduct. While many social media users agreed with the principle behind Chadha's statement, they questioned the tone and wording she used, arguing that personal criticism should not extend to mocking health issues commonly associated with ageing.

The debate continues to gather attention online, with opinions remaining sharply divided. As the discussion spreads across social media, it reflects broader disagreements over political discourse, generational respect and the limits of public commentary by celebrities.