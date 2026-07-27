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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, After Crossing Rs 200 Cr Worldwide, Has A Show Halted In Chennai - Here’s Why

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, After Crossing Rs 200 Cr Worldwide, Has A Show Halted In Chennai - Here’s Why

‘Jana Nayagan’ was released in cinemas on July 23. On Sunday, one of its shows in Chennai was halted for nearly an hour before resuming.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's Jana Nayagan show halted in Chennai.
  • Chennai screening halted due to families with children in A-rated movie.
  • Theatre offered refunds; screening resumed after an hour delay.

Jana Nayagan, which is being touted as Vijay’s first film after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide. Amid the box office milestone, a moviegoer in Chennai has claimed that a screening at PVR AMPA Mall was halted for nearly an hour after families with children allegedly entered an A-rated show.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Show Halted In Chennai

Sharing a video from inside the theatre on Instagram, the moviegoer alleged that the screening was paused for almost an hour. She claimed there was very little communication from the theatre management during the delay and said the situation could have been handled more professionally.

“PVR AMPA Mall, Chennai. We booked the 9:25 AM show of Jana Nayagan. Around 9:35 AM, the movie was stopped because families with children had entered an A-rated screening. The show was paused for nearly an hour while the parents with children were asked to leave. There was very little communication during the delay, and the audience was left waiting,” she wrote.

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She further added, “Eventually, the management announced a refund, and the screening resumed after the parents with children had exited. This entire situation could have been handled much better.”

 
 
 
 
 
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‘Jana Nayagan’ Box Office Collection

Now in its fifth day at the box office, Jana Nayagan has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 145.98 crore gross in India and Rs 71.50 crore gross overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 217.48 crore.

On Day 4, the film registered a growth of around 10 per cent compared to the previous day.

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‘Jana Nayagan’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 50.28 crore

Day 2: Rs 24.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 33.81 crore

Day 4: Rs 37.17 crore

(Note: The above figures represent gross collections.)

The film’s earnings have been driven primarily by its Tamil version, which has grossed Rs 126.76 crore so far. The Telugu version has collected Rs 7.84 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 11.39 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the worldwide box office collection of 'Jana Nayagan'?

'Jana Nayagan' has grossed Rs 217.48 crore worldwide by its fifth day. This includes Rs 145.98 crore from India and Rs 71.50 crore from overseas.

Why was a screening of 'Jana Nayagan' halted in Chennai?

A screening at PVR AMPA Mall was halted for nearly an hour because families with children allegedly entered an A-rated show. The movie resumed after these families exited and refunds were announced.

What was the moviegoer's complaint about the halted 'Jana Nayagan' screening?

The moviegoer claimed there was very little communication from the theatre management during the delay. She also stated that the situation could have been handled more professionally.

What is the significance of 'Jana Nayagan' for Vijay?

'Jana Nayagan' is notable as it is being touted as Vijay's first film after he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Jana Nayagan
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