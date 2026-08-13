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English NewsNewsIndiaWhy Was Venue ‘Purified’ After Mallikarjun Kharge’s Uttarakhand Rally? Congress, BJP Clash

Why Was Venue ‘Purified’ After Mallikarjun Kharge’s Uttarakhand Rally? Congress, BJP Clash

The controversy began after members of Shri Ram Sena reportedly carried out the ritual at the ground following Kharge’s visit. Uttarakhand Congress alleged that the organisation has links with BJP.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

A political row has erupted in Uttarakhand over a reported ‘shuddhikaran’ or purification ceremony at Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground, days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally at the venue on August 8. The controversy began after members of the Shri Ram Sena reportedly carried out the ritual at the ground following Kharge’s visit. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the organisation has links with the BJP and claimed the ceremony was conducted because Kharge is a Dalit.

Godiyal accused the BJP of encouraging caste-based divisions and strongly condemned the incident. He also criticised comments attributed to members of the organisation, who reportedly described Kharge as anti-Hindu and accused him of denying the existence of Lord Ram. Calling the reported purification of the stage “hurtful and reprehensible”, Godiyal said the incident reflected caste discrimination and a narrow-minded mindset.

He urged Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take note of the matter, order an impartial probe and take appropriate action if any law had been violated.

“There is no place for discrimination and untouchability in modern democratic India,” Godiyal said, adding that the Congress would oppose such attitudes through democratic and constitutional means. He also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s views on untouchability, describing it as a sin and stressing the importance of humanity and equality.

BJP Rejects Congress' Allegations

The BJP has denied having any connection with the Shri Ram Sena and rejected the Congress’ allegations. BJP state spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Khajan Das said slogans allegedly raised during Kharge’s rally had hurt the sentiments of people who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Das accused the Congress of attempting to change the focus of the controversy by presenting the purification ceremony as a caste-related issue. He alleged that the opposition party was using the episode to create divisions on caste lines.

He also criticised the Congress over what he described as its historical position on Sanatan traditions and referred to controversies involving leaders such as Dr BR Ambedkar and others.

The competing allegations have since turned the reported ceremony into a fresh political flashpoint between the Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand MALLIKARJUN KHARGE Mallikarjun Kharge Purification
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