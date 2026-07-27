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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesD4vd's Apple Music Account Hacked, Fake 'I Did It' Track Goes Viral As Singer Remains In Jail For Murder Case

D4vd's Apple Music Account Hacked, Fake 'I Did It' Track Goes Viral As Singer Remains In Jail For Murder Case

A fake song titled 'I Did It' briefly appeared on D4vd's Apple Music account while the singer remains in jail for a murder case. The viral track surfaced during his ongoing preliminary hearing.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A fake song appeared on jailed D4vd's Apple Music profile.
  • Account hacked; track referenced victim and murder confession.
  • D4vd faces murder charges; preliminary hearings continue in LA.
  • Prosecutors presented evidence, including victim's pregnancy messages.

A fake song appearing on D4vd's Apple Music profile sparked a lot of confusion over the weekend, with many initially believing it to be a genuine released from the jailed singer. The track, titled I Dit It, surfaced as David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, continues to remain in custody while preliminary hearings in his high-profile murder case proceed in Los Angeles.

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Fake Track Appears While D4vd Remains Behind Bars

The song appeared on D4vd's Apple Music account despite the fact that the 21-year-old singer is being held without bail and has no means of uploading new music. Reports indicate that the account was hacked, with the track falsely presented as an official release.

Its artwork showed an aerial image of Burke's Tesla parked at a Hollywood tow yard, where the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered last September.

The lyrics, delivered in a voice closely resembling D4vd's, referenced Celeste repeatedly and portrayed a fictional confession mixed with declarations of love. Among the references were lines describing her as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest" and claiming her scent lingered on his clothes "like cigarettes." The song also spoke about hearing her whenever he breathed, missing her, and fearing she would only love him after his death.

Hack Confirmed As Song Goes Viral

According to TMZ, the song was not authentic and D4vd's Apple Music account had been compromised. The publication reported that Apple Music had been contacted for comment, although no response had been issued at the time.

While the audio was later removed from the platform, the title and cover artwork reportedly remained visible, allowing the story to continue circulating online.

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Court Proceedings Continue In Los Angeles

Prosecutors continue to present evidence during Burke's preliminary hearing in Los Angeles.

The court has heard evidence that prosecutors say links Burke to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including messages said to reveal tension between the pair shortly before her death. Prosecutors also stated that Burke had "Celeste" tattooed on one of his fingers, while they allege Celeste had his name tattooed on hers.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The preliminary hearing is continuing this week.

During the hearing, prosecutors displayed text messages they say were exchanged between Burke and Celeste before her death. The messages allegedly suggested that the teenager had become pregnant and later underwent an abortion.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused confusion regarding D4vd's music recently?

A fake song titled 'I Did It' went viral.

Why was it impossible for D4vd to have released new music?

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is currently held without bail. This means he has no means of uploading new music himself.

What was depicted in the fake song's artwork and lyrics?

The artwork showed Burke's Tesla at a tow yard where Celeste's body was found. The lyrics referenced Celeste, portraying a fictional confession with declarations of love.

What are the main charges D4vd is facing?

D4vd faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Has the fake song been removed from Apple Music?

The audio for the fake song was removed from the platform. However, the title and cover artwork reportedly remained visible for a time.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News United States News D4vd David Anthony Burke D4vd Murder Trial
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