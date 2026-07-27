Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fake song appeared on jailed D4vd's Apple Music profile.

Account hacked; track referenced victim and murder confession.

D4vd faces murder charges; preliminary hearings continue in LA.

Prosecutors presented evidence, including victim's pregnancy messages.

A fake song appearing on D4vd's Apple Music profile sparked a lot of confusion over the weekend, with many initially believing it to be a genuine released from the jailed singer. The track, titled I Dit It, surfaced as David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, continues to remain in custody while preliminary hearings in his high-profile murder case proceed in Los Angeles.

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Fake Track Appears While D4vd Remains Behind Bars

The song appeared on D4vd's Apple Music account despite the fact that the 21-year-old singer is being held without bail and has no means of uploading new music. Reports indicate that the account was hacked, with the track falsely presented as an official release.

Its artwork showed an aerial image of Burke's Tesla parked at a Hollywood tow yard, where the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered last September.

The lyrics, delivered in a voice closely resembling D4vd's, referenced Celeste repeatedly and portrayed a fictional confession mixed with declarations of love. Among the references were lines describing her as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest" and claiming her scent lingered on his clothes "like cigarettes." The song also spoke about hearing her whenever he breathed, missing her, and fearing she would only love him after his death.

Hack Confirmed As Song Goes Viral

According to TMZ, the song was not authentic and D4vd's Apple Music account had been compromised. The publication reported that Apple Music had been contacted for comment, although no response had been issued at the time.

While the audio was later removed from the platform, the title and cover artwork reportedly remained visible, allowing the story to continue circulating online.

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Court Proceedings Continue In Los Angeles

Prosecutors continue to present evidence during Burke's preliminary hearing in Los Angeles.

The court has heard evidence that prosecutors say links Burke to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including messages said to reveal tension between the pair shortly before her death. Prosecutors also stated that Burke had "Celeste" tattooed on one of his fingers, while they allege Celeste had his name tattooed on hers.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The preliminary hearing is continuing this week.

During the hearing, prosecutors displayed text messages they say were exchanged between Burke and Celeste before her death. The messages allegedly suggested that the teenager had become pregnant and later underwent an abortion.