Sonu Nigam Defends His Silence On NEET Protest, Says ‘My Life Is About Music And Bhakti’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam explained his silence on the NEET protest controversy.

He speaks only on well-understood topics, respecting event decorum.

Nigam previously spearheaded changes; now urges others to act.

Sonu Nigam has addressed the controversy surrounding his decision not to comment on protests linked to the NEET paper leak. The singer was questioned about the issue at an event in July but chose not to respond, leading to criticism and discussion on social media. In a fresh interview with Bombay Times, Sonu explained that his decision was not about avoiding an uncomfortable subject. Instead, he said he prefers to speak when the occasion calls for it and only on matters he understands well. He also spoke about his past campaigns and why he now wants others to take their own stands.

Why Sonu Nigam Refused To Comment

Sonu explained that his approach comes from years of attending press conferences and understanding the importance of staying focused on the event being covered. He said, “Talking politics when you have come to talk about your tribute to your Guru Pankaj Udhas is disrespectful in my eyes. And I would very politely expect the press and media gathered to maintain the same decorum. I have also given a word to my father to not comment on just anything which I’m not knowledgeable about.”

The singer also said that he does not use social media on his phone and has largely kept his attention on music and spirituality. “I don’t have social media on my phone. My life is about music and Bhakti. I have taken enough stands throughout my life and have been instrumental in bringing many mammoth changes in the system. From my outcry against loudspeakers in religious places to the right to royalty for performers, I have belled the cat alone bravely. Now let others take up new courageous stands and see what changes they can bring through their steadfastness. Let them become real warriors and not just social media lampoons.”

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Celebrities Who Backed NEET Protesters

Sonu's comments come after several Bollywood personalities voiced support for students protesting against alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET examination. Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were among those who backed the students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

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The protesters had demanded action over the alleged paper leak and called for the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan resigned on July 25.

Sonu Nigam’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sonu recently lent his voice to Tabassum, a song from Batwara 1947. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar, the track features Ali Fazal, Isha Sandhir, Karan Deol and Kanikka Kapur. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

Sonu will also take the stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on August 30 as part of his Revolution Tour.