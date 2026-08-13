‘People Will Continue To Remember Me’: Anup Soni On Ajay Devgn Taking Over 'Crime Patrol'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn to host Sony Entertainment Television's Crime Patrol.

Anup Soni reflects on Crime Patrol's lasting career-defining impact.

Soni acknowledged public image link, citing Anil Kapoor's advice.

The new season featuring Devgn premieres August 31.

Sony Entertainment Television surprised viewers with its latest programming announcement by revealing Ajay Devgn as the new host of Crime Patrol. The actor will front the popular true-crime series from its upcoming season, taking over a role strongly associated with Anup Soni. Soni hosted the show for several years and became closely identified with its format and presentation. Reacting to Devgn’s appointment, Soni spoke about the lasting impact Crime Patrol has had on his career. He acknowledged that certain projects become inseparable from an actor’s public image and recalled advice from veteran actor Anil Kapoor about embracing such associations rather than avoiding them.

Anup Soni Reflects On Crime Patrol

Speaking to ANI, Anup Soni said Crime Patrol became a defining part of his career after he spent years hosting the show. “Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol. Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu,” Soni said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

He also recalled advice from Anil Kapoor about accepting work that becomes particularly popular with audiences. “Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them.” With Ajay Devgn now taking over the hosting duties, Soni’s comments underline how closely the series has been linked to his television career.

Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol Debut

The makers have already released the first promo featuring Ajay Devgn. In the clip, the actor discusses crime in the country and points out that perpetrators are often people known to their victims. He concludes the promo with the line, “Main rahunga aapke saath”. The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television.

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Crime Patrol’s Long Television Journey

Crime Patrol first premiered on Sony in 2003, with Diwakar Pundir as its host. Shakti Anand later took over before the show ended its initial run in 2006. The series returned in 2010 with Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. Soni became the sole presenter from 2011 and continued until 2018. After his exit, the show saw several hosts, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi.

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Ajay Devgn’s arrival now marks another major change for the long-running series as it prepares for its latest season.