Ajay Devgn has been announced as the new host for the upcoming season of Crime Patrol. He will be taking over from previous hosts like Anup Soni.
‘People Will Continue To Remember Me’: Anup Soni On Ajay Devgn Taking Over 'Crime Patrol'
Anup Soni has reacted to Ajay Devgn taking over as the new host of Crime Patrol. Reflecting on his long association with the show, Soni said audiences may continue to identify him with the series despite his other acting projects.
- Ajay Devgn to host Sony Entertainment Television's Crime Patrol.
- Anup Soni reflects on Crime Patrol's lasting career-defining impact.
- Soni acknowledged public image link, citing Anil Kapoor's advice.
- The new season featuring Devgn premieres August 31.
Sony Entertainment Television surprised viewers with its latest programming announcement by revealing Ajay Devgn as the new host of Crime Patrol. The actor will front the popular true-crime series from its upcoming season, taking over a role strongly associated with Anup Soni. Soni hosted the show for several years and became closely identified with its format and presentation. Reacting to Devgn’s appointment, Soni spoke about the lasting impact Crime Patrol has had on his career. He acknowledged that certain projects become inseparable from an actor’s public image and recalled advice from veteran actor Anil Kapoor about embracing such associations rather than avoiding them.
Anup Soni Reflects On Crime Patrol
Speaking to ANI, Anup Soni said Crime Patrol became a defining part of his career after he spent years hosting the show. “Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol. Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu,” Soni said.
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He also recalled advice from Anil Kapoor about accepting work that becomes particularly popular with audiences. “Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them.” With Ajay Devgn now taking over the hosting duties, Soni’s comments underline how closely the series has been linked to his television career.
Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol Debut
The makers have already released the first promo featuring Ajay Devgn. In the clip, the actor discusses crime in the country and points out that perpetrators are often people known to their victims. He concludes the promo with the line, “Main rahunga aapke saath”. The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television.
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Crime Patrol’s Long Television Journey
Crime Patrol first premiered on Sony in 2003, with Diwakar Pundir as its host. Shakti Anand later took over before the show ended its initial run in 2006. The series returned in 2010 with Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. Soni became the sole presenter from 2011 and continued until 2018. After his exit, the show saw several hosts, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi.
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Ajay Devgn’s arrival now marks another major change for the long-running series as it prepares for its latest season.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the new host of Crime Patrol?
When does the new season of Crime Patrol with Ajay Devgn premiere?
The new season featuring Ajay Devgn is scheduled to premiere on August 31. It will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.
How did Anup Soni feel about his time hosting Crime Patrol?
Anup Soni stated that Crime Patrol became a defining part of his career. He acknowledged that people will continue to remember him for the show despite other work.
Who were some of the previous hosts of Crime Patrol?
Diwakar Pundir and Shakti Anand hosted early seasons. Anup Soni was a long-time host, with others like Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeev Tyagi also serving.