Imran Khan Asks Authorities To Share Evidence Behind OCI Card Cancellation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan challenges 'Leave India Notice' for OCI card.

Khan demands access to documents cited in cancellation allegations.

Bombay High Court paused the 'Leave India Notice' until November 2.

Actor Imran Khan has sought access to documents and evidence that authorities are relying on to consider cancelling his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The actor challenged a ‘Leave India Notice’ issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directed him to leave the country by October 28 following his detention at a protest site in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court has put the notice on hold until November 2, providing interim relief to the actor while the matter remains under consideration.

Imran Khan Questions Lack Of Evidence

In a representation dated October 22, Khan told the FRRO that a show-cause notice issued on October 17 referred to documents and a report submitted by Mumbai Police. However, he alleged that these materials had not been shared with him, limiting his ability to respond to the allegations.

Khan also claimed that a statement attributed to him in the notice was incomplete. According to his representation, police had not attempted to record his statement in connection with the registration of the FIR.

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The actor argued that access to the relevant documents was necessary to ensure transparency and fairness. He maintained that without the material, he could not adequately respond to the allegations that could potentially lead to the cancellation of his OCI card.

Khan further pointed out that he had lived in India for 42 years and built his life and family here. He said he remained committed to cooperating with the authorities.

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Bombay High Court Grants Interim Relief

The notice followed Khan’s presence at a protest near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Khan has denied violating any rules, claiming that no protest was underway when he arrived and that he did not cross police barricades. He said media personnel surrounded him as he returned to his vehicle, after which he was detained.

The FRRO sought additional time before the Bombay High Court and assured it that Khan would not be asked to leave India by the original October 28 deadline. The court has kept the notice on hold until November 2, when the matter is scheduled to be considered further.