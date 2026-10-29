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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesImran Khan Asks Authorities To Share Evidence Behind OCI Card Cancellation

Imran Khan Asks Authorities To Share Evidence Behind OCI Card Cancellation

Actor Imran Khan has challenged the FRRO’s Leave India Notice, seeking evidence behind the proposed OCI card cancellation. The Bombay High Court has stayed the notice until November 2.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imran Khan challenges 'Leave India Notice' for OCI card.
  • Khan demands access to documents cited in cancellation allegations.
  • Bombay High Court paused the 'Leave India Notice' until November 2.

Actor Imran Khan has sought access to documents and evidence that authorities are relying on to consider cancelling his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The actor challenged a ‘Leave India Notice’ issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directed him to leave the country by October 28 following his detention at a protest site in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court has put the notice on hold until November 2, providing interim relief to the actor while the matter remains under consideration.

Imran Khan Questions Lack Of Evidence

In a representation dated October 22, Khan told the FRRO that a show-cause notice issued on October 17 referred to documents and a report submitted by Mumbai Police. However, he alleged that these materials had not been shared with him, limiting his ability to respond to the allegations.

Khan also claimed that a statement attributed to him in the notice was incomplete. According to his representation, police had not attempted to record his statement in connection with the registration of the FIR.

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The actor argued that access to the relevant documents was necessary to ensure transparency and fairness. He maintained that without the material, he could not adequately respond to the allegations that could potentially lead to the cancellation of his OCI card.

Khan further pointed out that he had lived in India for 42 years and built his life and family here. He said he remained committed to cooperating with the authorities.

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Bombay High Court Grants Interim Relief

The notice followed Khan’s presence at a protest near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Khan has denied violating any rules, claiming that no protest was underway when he arrived and that he did not cross police barricades. He said media personnel surrounded him as he returned to his vehicle, after which he was detained.

The FRRO sought additional time before the Bombay High Court and assured it that Khan would not be asked to leave India by the original October 28 deadline. The court has kept the notice on hold until November 2, when the matter is scheduled to be considered further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary issue Imran Khan is currently facing?

Actor Imran Khan is challenging a potential cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He was also issued a 'Leave India Notice' by the FRRO, directing him to leave the country by October 28.

Why was Imran Khan issued a 'Leave India Notice'?

The notice was issued following his detention at a protest site in Mumbai on October 10. Demonstrators were demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

What is Imran Khan's main argument against the potential OCI card cancellation?

Khan alleges that authorities have not shared the documents and evidence they are relying on. He argues that access to these materials is necessary for transparency and fairness.

Has the 'Leave India Notice' been enforced?

No, the Bombay High Court has put the notice on hold until November 2, providing interim relief. The FRRO also assured the court that Khan would not be asked to leave by the original deadline.

What is Imran Khan's defense regarding his presence at the protest site?

Khan denies violating any rules, claiming no protest was underway when he arrived and he did not cross police barricades. He states he was surrounded by media and then detained.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bombay High Court Breaking News Imran Khan News Imran Khan ABP Live FRRO Notice Imran Khan Leave India Notice Imran Khan OCI Card OCI Card Cancellation Imran Khan Protest Case
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