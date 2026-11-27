Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged opposition to strongly oppose Delimitation Bill.

DMK laid two conditions, protecting Tamil Nadu's representation share.

DMK chief Stalin criticized parties compromising principles for power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the Opposition will strongly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill, urging all party MPs to take the issue to both Parliament and the public, sources said.

At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly said the BJP wanted to carry out delimitation for political gains. He also urged the DMK to stand with the Opposition in its fight against the Bill.

Political activity around the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill has intensified ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on November 30.

Stalin Says DMK Will Not Compromise On Tamil Nadu's Interests

DMK chief MK Stalin has already made the party's position on delimitation clear, amid speculation over whether it would support the proposed legislation in Parliament. He has asserted that the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests and has laid down two conditions.

In a post on X, Stalin said the DMK was the first party in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation. He added that Chennai was where political leaders from across the country first came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise.

Stalin said the party's two demands were in line with a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and decisions taken at a meeting of the Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation.

The first condition is that if the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances.

The second demand is that the ratio of parliamentary representation among states, determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, must remain unchanged for another 25 years.

Stalin Takes Indirect Swipe At Congress

Reiterating that the DMK would remain firm on both demands, Stalin said there had been no change in the party's position and that there was no question of any compromise.

The DMK chief also appeared to take an indirect swipe at its former ally, the Congress.

He said media speculation and whispers from those attacking the party behind its back would not weaken its position. Taking aim at those who abandon their principles for positions of power, Stalin said they should understand that the DMK would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests or retreat from its principles.