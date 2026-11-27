Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expert Kanan Tandi claims Bigg Boss edited her observations.

She informed makers of non-viewership, enabling unbiased assessment.

Comments on natural attraction and relationship seriousness were edited out.

Her analysis of contestant Manish Goel's 'professor' trauma also removed.

Body language expert and behavioural scientist Kanan Tandi has spoken about her experience on Bigg Boss 20, alleging that several parts of her conversation were removed during editing. In an interview with News Pivot, the Odisha-based expert revealed that she had informed the show's makers beforehand that she did not follow the reality show. However, she believed this helped her assess the contestants without any preconceived opinions. Kanan also explained how she was briefed before appearing alongside Salman Khan and shared details of the short shoot. She further claimed that some of her observations never made it to the final episode.

Kanan Tandi On Bigg Boss 20: What Makers Told Her

Speaking about her appearance on the reality show, Kanan revealed that the makers had given her limited instructions before the shoot. She was told that she would be shown clips of contestants and would have to share her observations while appearing on stage with Salman Khan.

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Recalling the instructions, she said, "Aapko clips dikhaye jayenge aur aapko Salman Khan ke saath stage share karna hai." She added that the same instructions were repeated backstage. According to Kanan, the entire shoot lasted approximately 30-40 minutes.

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The behavioural scientist also said she had openly informed the makers that she did not watch Bigg Boss. She felt this worked in her favour as she could offer an unbiased assessment without being influenced by the show's previous episodes or contestants' existing images.

Kanan Tandi Claims Bigg Boss 20 Makers Edited Her Comments

Kanan recalled discussing how people living together in a confined environment could naturally develop feelings for one another. Explaining her observation, she said, "Jab ek close set up mein log rehte hain to it's very natural for people to feel attracted towards each other."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAANAN TANDI | Psychotherapist (@bodyspeaksbetter)

However, she claimed this explanation was not included in the episode. She also spoke about how short video clips could not establish the seriousness of someone's feelings or intentions. Recalling her comments, she said, "Maine ye cheez bhi kahi thi ki kisi ke baare mein ek chhote se clip ko dekh ke ye batana ki haan, main tumse pyaar karta hoon, shaadi kar lunga, not possible."

Body language expert that came to #BB20 exposed how makers edited the clips . There were many instances which was not shown in the episode. Also she said no one can tell whether someone has feelings romantically for someone through clips. Also feelings doesn't means romantic feelings it can be any type of feeling. #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) November 27, 2026

Kanan explained that she was referring to the complexity of emotions and felt that viewers could not draw definite conclusions about relationships based on brief interactions. She further alleged that several other observations were left out during editing. "Bahut saari baatein kahi gayi thi, but bahut saari cheezon ko, jab ek episode bahar aata hai, to kaafi saari cheezein editing mein chali jaati hain," she said.

Kanan Tandi On Manish Goel's Bigg Boss 20 Clip

Kanan also revealed that she was shown more than two clips during the shoot. Recalling one featuring contestant Manish Goel, she said she had observed that he might have some trauma associated with the word "professor".

According to Kanan, this observation was also missing from the final episode. Her interview has offered a glimpse into how her appearance was filmed and raised questions about how much of her analysis eventually reached television audiences.