Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calcutta High Court quashed Speaker's opposition leader appointment.

Speaker must reconsider appointments for LoP within ten days.

TMC leader challenged appointment amid party nomination dispute.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside and quashed Speaker’s June 3 order appointing Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip, finding the order unsustainable.

A single bench of Justice Krishna Rao directed the Speaker to reconsider the appointments of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip in accordance with law, IANS reported.

The court directed the Speaker to reconsider both appointments in accordance with law within 10 days of receiving the order.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee, a leader of the breakaway Democratic Trinamool Congress faction, as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

TMC Factional Dispute Behind LoP Appointment Row

The dispute centres on the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee instead of Chattopadhyay, whose nomination as the Leader of the Opposition was allegedly approved at a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on May 6, 2026.

According to Chattopadhyay's plea, around 70 party leaders, including Banerjee, attended the meeting at the AITC headquarters, where his nomination was confirmed.

A resolution signed by then AITC members on May 19, 2026, confirming Chattopadhyay's nomination, was subsequently sent to the Speaker along with the attendance sheet of the meeting, Bar and Bench reported.

However, Banerjee later lodged a complaint with the Speaker, alleging that several signatures on the resolution had been forged. The Speaker subsequently directed the registration of a police complaint against then AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the alleged falsification of signatures, according to the plea.

Soon afterwards, Banerjee broke away from the AITC along with 59 other MLAs and submitted a representation to the Speaker staking claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition. The Speaker subsequently recognised him for the position.

Chattopadhyay challenged the decision before the High Court.

Chattopadhyay Questions Speaker's Impartiality

Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay, appearing for Chattopadhyay, argued that Banerjee's appointment as Leader of the Opposition was legally flawed.

He questioned the Speaker's impartiality, alleging that the delay in recognising Chattopadhyay's nomination was intended to allow the dissident MLAs to break away from the AITC and facilitate Banerjee's appointment.

Bandopadhyay also argued that Article 212 of the Constitution, which protects legislative proceedings from being challenged in court on grounds of procedural irregularity, could not be invoked to shield the process.

He submitted that the alleged irregularities in Banerjee's appointment went beyond a mere procedural lapse and could not be treated as an internal matter of the legislature.

Banerjee's Counsel Cites Pending TMC Symbol Dispute

Senior Advocate Jaydip Kar, representing Ritabrata Banerjee, referred to the dispute between the two TMC factions pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He argued that the Commission had yet to decide which faction was the legitimate TMC and that neither group could claim ownership of the party while the matter remained pending. According to him, the ECI's decision would be relevant to determining who could claim the post of Leader of the Opposition.

Justice Rao, however, questioned this argument during the hearing, pointing out that the Trinamool Congress had not split into factions on the day the Speaker announced his decision.

Kar also submitted that there was no existing statute or prescribed procedure governing the Speaker's appointment of a Leader of the Opposition, and argued that the decision could not therefore be challenged.

Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharyya, appearing for Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, argued that the Leader of the Opposition could not have been decided before the Speaker assumed office in the Legislative Assembly.

High Court Had Earlier Declined Interim Relief

Earlier in the proceedings, Chattopadhyay had sought an interim injunction restraining Banerjee from functioning as the Leader of the Opposition.

Justice Rao had declined to grant the relief at the time, observing that he did not prima facie find any illegality in the Speaker's decision.

A Division Bench of the High Court subsequently refused to interfere with the interim order but clarified that the appointments of Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip were provisional and subject to the final outcome of the case.

The latest ruling has now set aside both appointments and directed the Speaker to reconsider them in accordance with law.