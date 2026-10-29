Tiger Shroff Firing Case: MCOCA Court Remands All 11 Accused In Police Custody Till Nov 6

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff, driver, fan injured in October 18 firing.

Eleven arrested; MCOCA invoked, main leader absconding.

Police recovered digital evidence; seek custody for weapon probe.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on October 18 at around 7 pm while leaving a football club. He sustained injuries from gunpowder, while his driver, Firdous, suffered a bullet injury. Another fan present there also suffered a bullet injury and was rushed to the hospital. So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case, and 20 special teams have been formed to investigate the incident. The 11 accused were produced before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai for a remand hearing and have been sent to police custody till November 6.

Seeking police custody of the accused, the Mumbai Crime Branch told the court that digital evidence and voice chats exchanged between the accused had been recovered during the investigation. According to the police, all the accused were working as a team, making it necessary to interrogate them by confronting them with one another.

Case Registered Against Accused Under MCOCA

The police informed the court that provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been invoked against the accused. Anil Pandit, who is absconding, was identified as the main gang leader. According to the police, the incident was carried out on his instructions.

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Seeking 10 days of police custody, the Crime Branch said it needed to establish the source of the weapons, one of which was reportedly foreign-made. The police also want to investigate who provided ground-level assistance to the accused.

Accused Used Foreign Apps To Communicate

The Crime Branch also sought permission to record the accused persons’ voice samples and question them based on the digital evidence recovered. According to the police, the accused communicated with one another using foreign apps such as Signal to conceal their identities.

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The defence argued that the police had already recovered the weapons and made significant recoveries in the case. It also submitted that details of financial transactions linked to the accused persons’ bank accounts could be obtained. The defence further alleged that the accused had previously violated transit remand conditions and argued that they should now be sent to judicial custody.

The medical condition of accused number 9, Sameer, was also raised before the court. It was submitted that only one of his kidneys was functioning, and all relevant medical reports had been presented before the court.