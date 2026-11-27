Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has reportedly taken another step following her decision to end her marriage with Veer Sahu. A video circulating on social media shows the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant undergoing laser treatment to remove her husband's name tattooed on her wrist. The clip surfaced days after Sapna confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Veer, whom she married in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple, who have two children together, had largely kept their personal life away from public attention. Sapna had also spoken about tattoo removal before confirming their separation.

Sapna Choudhary Removes Veer Sahu's Name Tattoo

A video shared by luxury salon and permanent makeup artist Ridhi Sikka has caught the attention of social media users. The clip shows Sapna undergoing laser treatment to remove Veer Sahu's name from her wrist. The video has surfaced shortly after Sapna confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Veer. The couple got married in 2020 and have two children together.

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Sapna Choudhary Had Earlier Spoken About Tattoo Removal

Before confirming her divorce filing, Sapna had discussed her tattoos in an interview. She explained that covering them before shoots often took considerable time. With plans to take up more films and music projects, Sapna said removing the tattoos would make her work easier. The decision to remove them was therefore also linked to her professional commitments.

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Sapna Choudhary On Divorce And Remarriage

Speaking to NMF News, Sapna said the reasons behind her separation were personal and could only be understood by her and Veer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Sikka | Luxury Salon & PMU ✨ (@ridhisikka_luxurysalon_pmu)

"Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai,"

When asked if she would consider marrying again, Sapna said she was not thinking about remarriage at the moment. Sapna has chosen to keep the details of her separation private, while her tattoo removal video has brought renewed attention to her personal life.