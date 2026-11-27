Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court ordered UPPSC to re-declare Prelims results.

Reserved candidates scoring higher must enter open category.

UPPCS-2025 Mains and interviews will be conducted afresh.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to declare the results of the UPPCS-2025 Preliminary Examination afresh and prepare a revised merit list based on merit and reservation rules.

The court ruled that candidates belonging to reserved categories who scored higher marks than the last selected candidate in the unreserved category must be included in the open category.

It has also directed the Commission to provide details of the marks secured by candidates selected under different categories.

Following the revised merit list, the UPPCS-2025 Main Examination will be conducted afresh. Candidates will subsequently be called for interviews based on the new Mains results, and the interview process will also be held afresh.

According to the candidates' counsel, Abhishek Shukla, the Preliminary Examination will not be conducted again. Instead, the revised results will be prepared using the marks obtained by candidates in the examination already held.

The order was passed by a single-judge Bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam on a petition filed by candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Reserved Category Candidates Challenge Selection Process

The petitioners had approached the High Court alleging that despite securing higher marks, they were denied selection under the open category.

They argued that the open category is not reserved for any particular class and that candidates from all categories should be considered for selection on the basis of merit.

6.26 Lakh Candidates Applied For UPPCS-2025

A total of 814 posts are to be filled through the UPPCS-2025 recruitment process.

As many as 6,26,387 candidates applied for the Preliminary Examination, of whom 2,65,270 appeared.

Following the Preliminary Examination, 11,727 candidates were declared eligible for the Mains Examination. Of these, 10,284 appeared for the Mains, while 2,297 candidates qualified for the interview stage.

With the High Court directing a revision of the merit list, the selection process for UPPCS-2025 will now be conducted afresh from the Mains Examination stage.

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