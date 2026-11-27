Comedian Samay Raina has achieved a major milestone on YouTube, becoming the first creator worldwide to cross one million paid channel members. The announcement has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with internet users praising his ability to rebuild his audience after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in 2025. Despite removing every episode of the show following the backlash, Raina returned with his stand-up special Still Alive and later revived the series for a second season with Netflix in 2026. He has also retained more than 12.4 million YouTube subscribers, highlighting the strength of his paying fan community.

Samay Raina's 1 Million Paid Members: Netizens React

Raina's achievement has drawn considerable appreciation on X, with users highlighting how he managed to retain his audience despite the controversy. One user congratulated the comedian, writing, “Well deserved, Samay Raina, you’ve built a community that actually shows up and supports you (sic).”

Another user pointed out that India was also witnessing a growing presence on global digital platforms. The post read, “Samay Raina becomes the content creator with the highest number of paid members, crossing 1 million paid members > highest in the WORLD. India also becomes the nation with the most video takedowns on YouTube this year, more than 1.2 lakh videos. India is going to be on top on YouTube, Instagram and X about all the good, bad, ugly things in the next 5 years. (sic)”

ALSO READ | Sapna Choudhary Gets Veer Sahu's Name Erased From Wrist Tattoo After Six Years Of Marriage | WATCH

A third user highlighted the financial potential of the milestone, claiming that Raina generates Rs 5.9 crore every month through channel memberships before deductions. The post read, “Comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to surpass the milestone of one million channel members. Consequently, he currently generates 5.9 crore per month (before deductions) exclusively from membership revenue (sic).”

Another netizen described the achievement as more than just a popularity milestone, writing, “Samay Raina has crossed 1 million paid YouTube members. The first creator globally to achieve this. Think about it. Even after the India's Got Latent controversy, he managed to bring back his audience and convince 1 million people to pay for his content every month. That's not just popularity. That's a serious business (sic).”

The user further added, “Maybe the biggest asset a creator can build isn't followers, but an audience willing to pay for them. What do you think?”

ALSO READ | ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ Review | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's Heartwarming Story Takes Time To Grow On You

YouTube Confirms Samay Raina's Global Record

YouTube confirmed Raina's achievement through a post on the Google India blog, recognising the community he has developed through comedy, chess-related content and India's Got Latent.

The statement read, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

Raina currently offers three paid membership options on his channel:

Samay Ke Dost: Rs 59 per month

Samay Ke Khaas: Rs 599 per month

Silent Supporter: Rs 1,999 per month

According to YouTube, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one channel membership in June 2026. Membership revenue for Indian creators also increased by over 25 per cent year-on-year during the same period.

India's Got Latent Controversy And Samay Raina's Comeback

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent began in February 2025 after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a joke during an episode that triggered widespread criticism. Several FIRs were subsequently filed against Allahbadia, Raina, and other participants. The panellists later issued apologies.

Following the backlash, Raina removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. He eventually returned with his stand-up special Still Alive and brought the show back for a second season in partnership with Netflix in 2026.

During the second season's finale, Raina also spoke about the emotional challenges he faced during the controversy. Recalling his experience in Canada, he revealed that he had turned to ChatGPT for reassurance about the possibility of bringing his show back.

He said, “I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, ‘It’s unclear right now’. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.’ I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner.”

Despite the setback, Raina has managed to retain more than 12.4 million subscribers and build a community of over one million paying members, marking a significant achievement in his YouTube career.