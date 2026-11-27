Twenty rebel MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be able to participate in the voting on the Delimitation Bill, according to sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The sources said the MPs would be entitled to vote on any Bill in Parliament until the Speaker takes a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against them.

The clarification comes amid questions over whether the rebel TMC MPs would be allowed to participate in the voting on the proposed Delimitation Bill while disqualification proceedings against them remain pending.

Rebel MPs Submit Response To Disqualification Petition

Recently, the rebel TMC MPs also submitted their response to the Lok Sabha Secretariat in connection with the disqualification petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee.

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat sources, the pending disqualification proceedings do not prevent the MPs from voting on Bills in Parliament. They can continue to exercise their voting rights until the Speaker delivers a decision on the petitions.

The Speaker's decision on the disqualification petitions will therefore be crucial in determining the status of the MPs in the House.