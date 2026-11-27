Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: The first part of the film opens in a courtroom, immediately placing Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) in the witness box. His father has filed a case against the family of Prem's wife, Poorva Solanki (Sharvari), setting the stage for a story that moves between romance, family ties and difficult choices.

Before reaching this courtroom confrontation, the film takes us back to how Prem and Poorva's relationship began. A young man chasing his musical ambitions, a journalist who has no intention of leaving her family, and a romance that soon puts both families at the centre of their decisions, the first part sets up an intriguing love story.

How Is The Story?

Prem's family moves from Bihar to Mumbai in the hope of building a better life. While Prem dreams of making a career in music, an opportunity comes his way when he auditions at home for an upcoming film. He gets a month to prepare his music video, giving him a clear goal to work towards.

In the middle of this pursuit, he meets Poorva, a journalist, and it's love at first sight for him. Their paths cross repeatedly, and Prem eventually tells her how he feels. Poorva, however, makes it clear that she won't leave her family.

Prem then considers a different way forward. Instead of asking Poorva to leave her family, he tries to persuade his own family to move into her home. As he puts it, “Ab itna bhi nahi kia to kya hi pyaar kiya?” [If I don't do even this much, then what kind of love is it?]

The first part builds its story around this romantic dilemma. Will Prem's family agree to his proposal? That's the question the film leaves hanging.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem Mishra, a young man balancing his musical ambitions with his feelings for Poorva. His character's determination to make the relationship work comes through in his attempt to convince his family.

Sharvari plays Poorva Solanki, a journalist who is clear about her commitment to her family. Her response to Prem's feelings sets up the central conflict between the two.

Verdict

The first part introduces a love story that goes beyond two people falling for each other. By placing family expectations and personal choices at its centre, it gives Prem and Poorva's relationship a larger challenge to navigate. The music adds to the film's appeal, while the opening courtroom sequence creates curiosity about the conflict that lies ahead.

The film leaves viewers with one key question: will Prem's family agree to the change he is asking them to make? The answer will have to wait.

About 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. It also features Anupam Kher, along with Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan.