Hackers have breached Cloud One, the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, potentially exposing a vast amount of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The intrusion was detected within the past month or so during an upgrade of the system, two of the sources said. Its discovery has triggered disruptions across the platform.

Reuters said it could not independently establish the identity of the hackers, the full extent of the breach or whether any data had been stolen.

In a statement to Reuters, the US Air Force said it does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems.

“We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities,” it said.

Cloud One: A Key Platform For US Air Force Operations

Launched in 2017, Cloud One was designed as a centralised platform to meet the Air Force’s IT requirements. It brings together resources from four major technology companies — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to support dozens of applications, including those managing personnel records, salaries, logistics and maintenance.

These include the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which brings together air defence radar and other data feeds from across North America.

Another application, the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

According to two sources cited by Reuters, Cloud One is among the largest cloud computing platforms operated by the US military.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one source said.

Investigators have also called in Cyber Command, the US military’s cyber force, to assess the damage, one of the sources said. Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment.

SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request for comment, while Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

Hack Disrupts Cloud One Operations

The breach has triggered several disruptions across the platform, according to the sources.

Efforts to shift back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding priority for the US military, have been put on hold, two sources and a fourth person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Updates to applications already operating on the platform were also blocked. This left Air Force personnel unable to install fixes even as a new wave of serious software vulnerabilities was disclosed across the technology industry, Reuters reported.

A fifth source said administrator rights had been revoked for some users.

All five sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

One source said the hackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform’s control plane. The source compared the control plane to a universal remote, explaining that such access could theoretically allow intruders to check the operational status of military aircraft or track the movement of spare parts.

However, it remains unclear whether the hackers accessed or used such information.

Reuters could not identify the specific software vulnerability exploited in the breach.

Cloud One Breach Amid String Of Cyberattacks

The incident comes amid growing concerns over AI-powered cyber intrusions. Such attacks pose a particular challenge to cloud-based networks because AI models can rapidly identify vulnerabilities across extensive digital systems.

The US government is already dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents. These include two breaches involving the FBI, an earlier hack of Pentagon data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two spy agencies and an attack on the Treasury Department.

Cloud One has also been a target of hacking attempts in the past.

In a 2023 commentary published by online publication FedScoop, the platform’s leadership claimed it had achieved a “100% success rate” in thwarting what it described as a “staggering” number of attempts to penetrate the system.

“There is no room for error when it comes to security,” Cloud One’s leadership wrote.