Godzilla Minus Zero India Release May Be Delayed Due To Ramayana’s IMAX Exclusivity: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Godzilla Minus Zero's India release faces delay from Ramayana.

November 13 or 20 eyed; PVR INOX confirmed release.

The Hunger Games also targets Nov 20, complicating IMAX allocations.

Final schedule unconfirmed, cinemas balancing three major premium films.

The India release of Godzilla Minus Zero may be delayed as the film faces a scheduling challenge involving Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. While the Hollywood film was earlier expected to arrive in Indian cinemas on November 6, a new report by Bollywood Hungama suggests its release could move to November 20. The reported reason is Ramayana’s two-week exclusivity window on IMAX screens in India. PVR INOX Pictures has shared the film’s poster, confirming its planned Indian release, but has yet to announce an exact date. November 13 is also reportedly being considered as an alternative release date.

Godzilla Minus Zero India Release Date: What We Know

On October 27, PVR INOX Pictures shared a poster for Godzilla Minus Zero on social media. The poster describes the film as ‘Filmed for IMAX’ and states that it will arrive in cinemas in November, but does not specify a date.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film had initially been expected to release in India alongside its international launch on November 6. A trade source told the publication that November 20 was now a possibility, although November 13 was also under discussion.

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The source explained, “Godzilla Minus Zero is a film made for IMAX. So is Ramayana. Ramayana is a local film and has a two-week exclusivity window on IMAX screens in India. Hence, if PVR INOX has mentioned IMAX on the poster and in the caption of its social media post, one can assume that Godzilla Minus Zero will most likely release in India two weeks later, on November 20, as Ramayana arrives on the big screen on November 5. However, they are still discussing whether they can release the film on November 20 or somehow bring the film to cinemas on November 13. An official announcement should arrive soon.”

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How Ramayana’s IMAX Exclusivity Could Affect Godzilla Minus Zero

Bollywood Hungama had previously reported that Godzilla Minus Zero could receive limited screenings at IMAX cinemas in India. This may mean that the film gets only one show at some locations, with the remaining screenings allocated to Ramayana.

When asked about the possibility, the trade source said, “Yes, that's what is expected to happen, though a final call will be taken closer to the release.” The source also noted that fans had been waiting for confirmation of the film’s Indian release after speculation about whether it would arrive in the country at all.

The Hunger Games Adds To November’s IMAX Competition

A further scheduling challenge could emerge if The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping releases in India on November 20 as planned. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama that the film is also expected to seek IMAX screenings in the country.

The insider said, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping is also scheduled for release on November 20. This is also an IMAX film and is expected to release in the premium format in India. Moreover, Ramayana will be running very successfully in its third week, if all goes well. So, it'll be a challenge to divide shows between these three films in the third week of November, should The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping also release in IMAX.”

For now, Godzilla Minus Zero’s Indian release date remains unconfirmed. The final schedule will determine how cinemas balance the three films and allocate their premium-format screens.