Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK MLA arrested for sending obscene messages to district collector.

Madras High Court ordered supervised probe into the allegations.

NCW sought fair inquiry; internal committee investigating allegations.

Opposition criticized government for initially shielding the accused MLA.

A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Friday for allegedly sending obscene messages to the district collector, days after she filed a harassment complaint and the Madras High Court directed a supervised investigation, police said.

The MLA, C Arul Vignesh, was arrested from his residence in T Ramasamy Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

The All Women Police Station had issued a summons to Vignesh on November 25, after the district collector lodged a complaint with Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police I Shanaz on November 23, HT reported.

A case was registered against the MLA under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Madras High Court Orders Supervised Probe

The arrest comes amid scrutiny of the investigation, with the Madras High Court cautioning the state government against shielding anyone and directing that the probe be supervised by a senior police officer.

Following the court's direction, the Tamil Nadu government appointed Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh as the investigating officer. The probe is being conducted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Administration) N Kamini.

Separately, the state government constituted an Internal Complaints Committee headed by senior IAS officer Kakarla Usha, additional chief secretary of the environment, climate change and forest department, to inquire into the allegations of sexual harassment.

The committee has been directed to complete its inquiry within 60 days under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

NCW Seeks Fair And Impartial Investigation

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, seeking a fair and impartial investigation.

The commission has sought an inquiry into the representations reportedly made by the collector to senior officials.

MLA Dismisses Allegations, Stalin Criticises Government

Vignesh has dismissed the allegations as “fake news” and baseless.

Energy resources and law minister C T R Nirmal Kumar described the allegations as a narrative being pushed by the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against the TVK government.

DMK president M K Stalin, however, criticised the government, alleging that it had initially attempted to shield the MLA and dismiss the collector’s complaint.

“From ministers to alliance party leaders, everyone went out of their way to deny the complaint and set about issuing a ‘conduct certificate’ to Arul Vignesh. However, withstanding all those pressures, that iron-willed woman courageously lodged a formal complaint,” Stalin said.

He added that the MLA’s arrest came “with no other option left following the sharp rebuke from the Madras High Court and National Commission for Women (NCW)”.

The DMK has called for a fair judicial inquiry and action against those found guilty.