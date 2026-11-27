Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former CJI Gavai wrote President about judiciary's lack of diversity.

Cited data showing 80% appointments were from forward communities.

Urged President to ensure inclusive representation, upholding constitutional principles.

Questioned Collegium's accountability, reminding President's constitutional appointment role.

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the alleged lack of diversity and inclusivity in appointments to the higher judiciary. Citing parliamentary data, Gavai claimed that nearly 80% of judicial appointments made between January 2021 and January 2026 were from forward communities, while the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) stood at around 14%.

In his letter dated November 27, Gavai urged the President to intervene and ensure adequate representation of different sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), OBCs, minorities and women, in appointments to the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Writing as a concerned citizen and a former head of the Collegium, Gavai said he was highlighting a worrying trend that required immediate corrective measures from all stakeholders.

"I do not write lightly, nor write in anger. I write with a sense of responsibility to highlight to your good office a worrying trend that has emerged and requires immediate remedial measures by all stakeholders," he said in the letter.

Gavai Alleges Collegium Picking Candidates From Particular Section

Recalling his tenure as a member and head of the Collegium, Gavai said he had consistently followed the principles of diversity and inclusion while considering candidates for elevation to the higher judiciary.

He said adequate representation had been ensured for different sections of society, including forward communities as well as marginalised groups such as SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women.

However, he alleged that recent developments indicated a departure from these principles, with candidates belonging to one particular section of society being favoured for recommendations and elevation at the expense of other communities.

Gavai clarified that he was not opposed to candidates from forward communities being considered for judicial appointments. Instead, he stressed the need to maintain a balance and ensure representation across all sections of society.

He said the emerging pattern raised concerns that judicial recommendations were increasingly being influenced by considerations of appeasement and exclusion rather than merit and inclusivity.

Ex-CJI Seeks Presidential Intervention

Gavai also raised concerns over the accountability of the Collegium system, pointing out that Article 124(2) of the Constitution vests the appointment of Supreme Court judges in the President.

He observed that although the Collegium's recommendations have acquired a decisive role in the appointment process, the system has neither made the Collegium accountable nor relieved the President of her constitutional responsibility.

The former CJI urged the President to take note of the concerns and ensure that judicial appointments uphold the constitutional principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.