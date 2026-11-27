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NCP-SP To Support Delimitation Bill, Says Jitendra Awhad After Meeting Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad has said that the party will support the Delimitation Bill following his meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar.
Awhad said Sharad Pawar had informally told him that the redrawing of constituencies was necessary.
"During an informal conversation with me, Sharad Pawar said that the reorganisation of constituencies is necessary," Awhad said.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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