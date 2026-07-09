Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hina Khan questioned Shilpa Shinde's past false case.

Hina accused Shilpa of hiding facts on reality show Bigg Boss.

Shilpa admitted filing false sexual harassment case, feeling cornered.

Their long-standing rivalry dates back to Bigg Boss 11.

The long-running feud between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde has resufaced after the promo of the upcoming talk show POV went viral. In the teaser, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik take aim at the Lock Upp 2 contestant over her past false sexual harassment case, with Hina questioning why Shilpa never disclosed the full story during her stint on Bigg Boss. The remarks have once again brought their years-old rivalry back into the spotlight.

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Hina Khan Questions Shilpa Shinde's Stand

During the discussion, Hina accused Shilpa of presenting only one side of the story during her time on Bigg Boss. Referring to the false sexual harassment case, Hina said Shilpa never spoke about filing a case against the producer of her television show while narrating her struggles on the reality show.

Hina, who shared the Bigg Boss 11 house with Shilpa, said, "She said everything in Bigg Boss. She said, 'This happened to me, this went wrong with me, everything went wrong with me, the makers ruined my life', did she say even once that in return, she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew, if she says this, she will never win."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Shilpa Shinde's Remarks On Lock Upp 2 Revived The Controversy

Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp Season 2 as the show's first wildcard contestant, where she was given the tag 'Farzi Victim'. Speaking about the controversy on the show, Shilpa admitted, "I am guilty, but I'm not wrong," before explaining that she had felt cornered and believed she had "no other option." Her remarks reignited a wider debate within the television industry after she acknowledged that the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was false.

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Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde's Long-Running Rivalry

The friction between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde dates back to their appearance on Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. Throughout the season, the two actresses frequently clashed and rarely saw eye to eye inside the house.

Shilpa eventually lifted the Bigg Boss 11 trophy, while Hina finished the season as the first runner-up.

During the reality show's run, Hina also faced widespread criticism after being accused of body-shaming and age-shaming both Shilpa Shinde and fellow contestant Arshi Khan.