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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Take Full Responsibility...': Sohail Khan Makes Emotional Statement After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh's Entry In Alliance

'I Take Full Responsibility...': Sohail Khan Makes Emotional Statement After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh's Entry In Alliance

Sohail Khan made an emotional admission after ex-wife Seema Sajdeh entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Here's what the actor said on national television.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seema's wildcard entry reunited her with ex-husband Sohail.
  • Sohail Khan openly accepted responsibility for past relationship mistakes.
  • Seema stated their co-parenting relationship transcends the game.

The latest episode of Alliance delivered one of its most talked-about moments after fashion designer Seema Sajdeh entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant. Her arrival reunited her with former husband Sohail Khan under the same roof, leading to an emotional exchange that quickly became the highlight of the episode. Asked about seeing Seema on the show, Sohail responded with warmth and reflected on their past relationship in a candid moment.

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Sohail Khan's Emotional Confession After Seema's Entry

Sohail Khan, who joined Alliance a few days earlier, was asked by host Kunal Kemmu how he felt after seeing Seema enter the competition.

Replying to the question, Sohail said, "Lovely. I spent 25 years with this beautiful lady. And I want to admit on national television that if there were any mistakes in our relationship, I take full responsibility for them."

His response immediately drew cheers inside the house. Actor Kushal Tandon reacted by saying, "Seeti maar do," following which contestants whistled, applauded and celebrated the moment.

Seema Sajdeh Says Some Relationships Are Bigger Than The Game

Before entering the show, Seema revealed that she and Sohail had spoken about participating in Alliance. According to her, the conversation was light-hearted, with Sohail encouraging her to stay true to herself.

She recalled, "We just talked about having fun and being ourselves. The last thing he said to me was, 'Don't let anyone intimidate you.' So I said, 'Okay, as long as you're there, I'll feel comfortable."

Speaking about sharing the show with Sohail despite their divorce, Seema said they would always remain each other's support system.

She said, "We are Nirvaan and Yohan's parents. We already have a relationship. Whether we like it or not, we're a team. If that changes because of the game, I'll be very surprised. It would be shocking for me as well."

Their Sons Had Advice Before The Show

Seema also revealed that their sons reacted differently to their decision to appear together on the reality series.

Sharing an amusing conversation with her elder son Nirvaan, she said, "My elder son told me, 'Don't you dare talk about me to anyone on the show, not even to Dad.' I replied, 'Why would I talk about you? Not everything is about you."

She added that their younger son Yohan was the one who encouraged both parents to participate and was excited to watch them together on screen.

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Seema And Sohail's Journey

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 after a love story that began in Mumbai. The couple have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and remained together for around 25 years before deciding to separate in 2022.

Although they are no longer together as a couple, both have repeatedly indicated that they continue to share a respectful relationship as co-parents. Their reunion on Alliance has now become one of the show's biggest talking points.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sohail Khan's reaction to Seema Sajdeh joining Alliance?

Sohail expressed warmth and reflected on their 25 years together. He took full responsibility for any mistakes in their past relationship, which drew cheers from contestants.

What did Seema Sajdeh say about her relationship with Sohail Khan on the show?

Seema stated they remain each other's support system as co-parents to their sons. She believes they are a team, and their relationship is bigger than the game.

How did their sons react to Sohail and Seema appearing on Alliance?

Their elder son, Nirvaan, asked them not to talk about him on the show. Their younger son, Yohan, encouraged both parents to participate and was excited to watch them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Kunal Kemmu Alliance Salman Khan Seema Sajdeh Prime Video Alliance Sohail Khan Seema Sajdeh
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