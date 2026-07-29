Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shivangi Joshi revealed childhood incident of inappropriate behavior on Lock Upp.

A maternal relative kissed her inappropriately; parents promptly intervened.

Incident caused lasting trauma; viewers praised her courage in sharing.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi left fellow contestants and viewers emotional after opening up about a painful childhood experience on Lock Upp 2. During a recent episode of the reality show, the actress shared a deeply personal memory, revealing that a maternal relative behaved inappropriately with her when she was a child. Her emotional confession has since gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising her courage for speaking about such a sensitive subject.

Shivangi Shares Painful Childhood Memory

Recalling the incident, Shivangi said that her mother's stepbrother called her over during a family gathering and initially told her he wanted to kiss her forehead, just as her mother did. However, she alleged that he went on to kiss her on the cheek and then on the lips, leaving her feeling uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

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She said she immediately told him, "It feels dirty, don't do it," and tried to push him away. According to Shivangi, when she resisted, he threw her to the ground. Fortunately, her parents arrived shortly afterwards, intervened and removed him from the house.

The actress revealed that the incident left a lasting impact on her childhood. She said she was too frightened to leave the house or attend school for several days, and her parents never felt comfortable leaving her alone. Shivangi added that the experience is one of the reasons her mother remains extremely protective of her and why criticism directed at her often makes her think about how it would affect her family.

Emotional Episode Strikes A Chord With Viewers

Shivangi's revelation has become one of the most talked-about moments of Lock Upp 2, with clips from the episode being widely shared online. Many viewers have expressed support for the actress, applauding her for speaking openly about childhood trauma and the importance of recognising inappropriate behaviour.

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Meanwhile, the reality show continues to witness major developments. Apurva Makhija has exited the show after her brief stint as an informer rather than a contestant. In the upcoming episode, contestants will reunite with their family members, a moment that is expected to bring more emotional scenes as the competition heads into its next phase.