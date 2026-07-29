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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Maternal Uncle Kissed Me Against My Will': Shivangi Joshi Recalls Traumatic Childhood Incident On Lock Upp 2

'Maternal Uncle Kissed Me Against My Will': Shivangi Joshi Recalls Traumatic Childhood Incident On Lock Upp 2

On 'Lock Upp 2', Shivangi Joshi shared a painful childhood experience, alleging that a maternal relative behaved inappropriately with her. Her emotional revelation has gone viral on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shivangi Joshi revealed childhood incident of inappropriate behavior on Lock Upp.
  • A maternal relative kissed her inappropriately; parents promptly intervened.
  • Incident caused lasting trauma; viewers praised her courage in sharing.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi left fellow contestants and viewers emotional after opening up about a painful childhood experience on Lock Upp 2. During a recent episode of the reality show, the actress shared a deeply personal memory, revealing that a maternal relative behaved inappropriately with her when she was a child. Her emotional confession has since gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising her courage for speaking about such a sensitive subject.

Shivangi Shares Painful Childhood Memory

Recalling the incident, Shivangi said that her mother's stepbrother called her over during a family gathering and initially told her he wanted to kiss her forehead, just as her mother did. However, she alleged that he went on to kiss her on the cheek and then on the lips, leaving her feeling uncomfortable.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi And Shreya Kalra Reveal They Were Molested As Kids

She said she immediately told him, "It feels dirty, don't do it," and tried to push him away. According to Shivangi, when she resisted, he threw her to the ground. Fortunately, her parents arrived shortly afterwards, intervened and removed him from the house.

The actress revealed that the incident left a lasting impact on her childhood. She said she was too frightened to leave the house or attend school for several days, and her parents never felt comfortable leaving her alone. Shivangi added that the experience is one of the reasons her mother remains extremely protective of her and why criticism directed at her often makes her think about how it would affect her family.

Emotional Episode Strikes A Chord With Viewers

Shivangi's revelation has become one of the most talked-about moments of Lock Upp 2, with clips from the episode being widely shared online. Many viewers have expressed support for the actress, applauding her for speaking openly about childhood trauma and the importance of recognising inappropriate behaviour.

ALSO READ | After Rs 70 Cr Offers, Ramayana Makers Hold Out For Rs 75 Cr Music Rights Deal

Meanwhile, the reality show continues to witness major developments. Apurva Makhija has exited the show after her brief stint as an informer rather than a contestant. In the upcoming episode, contestants will reunite with their family members, a moment that is expected to bring more emotional scenes as the competition heads into its next phase.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal experience did Shivangi Joshi share on Lock Upp 2?

Shivangi Joshi revealed a painful childhood memory involving a maternal relative who behaved inappropriately with her. Her emotional confession quickly went viral and drew widespread support.

What were the details of the inappropriate incident Shivangi Joshi described?

Shivangi alleged that her mother's stepbrother first tried to kiss her forehead, then kissed her cheek and lips. When she resisted and told him it felt dirty, he threw her to the ground.

How did Shivangi Joshi's parents respond to the incident?

Her parents arrived shortly after the incident, intervened, and removed the relative from their house. They also ensured she did not have to leave the house or attend school for several days due to her fear.

What long-term impact did the incident have on Shivangi Joshi?

The incident left her frightened, making her avoid leaving the house or attending school for days. It also explains why her mother remains extremely protective of her to this day.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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