Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority' - Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde

Lock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority' - Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde

A heated argument inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa intensified as Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chowdhury clashed over respect and seniority. The confrontation escalated after Shilpa's 'sanskar' remark.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akansha and Shreya's clash escalated with Shilpa Shinde's entry.
  • Akansha challenged Shilpa's seniority, questioning her past reality win.
  • Harshad defended Shilpa; Yogesh supported Akansha, dismissing seniority.
  • The confrontation broadened, causing housemate alliances to shift.

The aftermath of Akanksha Choudhary's ugly clash with Shreya Kalra took another dramatic turn in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when Shilpa Shinde entered the argument. As emotions continued to run high inside the house, a brief remark from Shilpa triggered yet another heated exchange. What began as a reaction to the ongoing fight soon turned into a debate over respect, seniority, and personal values. Housemates Harshad and Yogesh also joined the conversation, with each taking a different stand. The confrontation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode of the Netflix reality show.

Shilpa Shinde Vs Akansha

While Akanksha Choudhary  and Shreya Kalra were still arguing, Akanksha accused Shreya of being "itni desperate hai jeetne ke liye." Reacting to the exchange, Shilpa Shinde remarked, "Eww." Akansha immediately responded, "What eee? Jao aap bhi ghumo uske saath, aapko bhi milega ye pagal aurat." Shilpa fired back, saying, "Haan ghumungi, naachungi, gaaungi." Akanksha then took a dig at the actor's previous reality show victory and said, "Peechle show mein rotiyan bel ke jeeta tha na, iss show mein ye scene nahi hai madam. Jao jaa ke cheli ban jao."

ALSO READ | 'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury

Seniority Sparks New Argument

The exchange prompted Harshad to step in. Defending Shilpa, he reminded Akansha that Shilpa was a senior artiste and asked her not to speak in that tone. Akanksha however, refused to back down and replied, "Bhaad mein jaye seniority." Pointing towards her injured nose, she added, "Iske baad koi seniority nahi. Mujhe chot lagi hai aur ye 'eee' bol rahi hai." Yogesh also supported Akanksha during the argument, saying, "Yahan koi senior nahi hai. Apne ghar mein hoga senior." Akanksha further remarked, "Bacche honge na khud ke tab pata lagega."

ALSO READ | Punjabi Influencer Ranjeet Kaur, Who Appeared In Diljit Dosanjh's Jatt & Juliet 3, Booked For Spreading Obscene Content

Housemates Take Sides

The disagreement continued as Yogesh questioned Harshad's stand. He said, "Agar abhi Shivangi ko lagi hoti toh kya karta tu? Abhi seniority bhaad mein jaye. Mere jute ke neeche hai sab." Even after the confrontation appeared to settle, Shilpa was later heard speaking to Shreya about Akansha, saying, "Isse pata chalta hai maa baap ne aapko kya sanskar diye hai." The exchange added another layer to the growing tensions inside the house, with contestants openly choosing sides after one of the season's biggest fights.

What started as one argument inside the Lock Upp house quickly drew in more contestants, turning a personal dispute into a house-wide confrontation. With alliances shifting, the fallout is expected to continue in the upcoming episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Shilpa Shinde to get involved in the argument?

Shilpa Shinde joined the argument between Akansha Chowdhury and Shreya Kalra by remarking

How did Akansha Chowdhury react to Shilpa Shinde's remark?

Akansha immediately challenged Shilpa, telling her to

Why did Harshad intervene in the argument between Akansha and Shilpa?

Harshad stepped in to defend Shilpa, reminding Akansha that Shilpa was a senior artiste. He asked Akansha not to speak to her in such a tone.

What was Akansha Chowdhury's view on seniority during the confrontation?

Akansha rejected the concept of seniority, stating

Who supported Akansha during her argument with Shilpa and Harshad?

Yogesh supported Akansha, agreeing that there was no seniority inside the house. He challenged Harshad's defense of Shilpa based on her senior status.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Harshad Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Akansha Chowdhury Yogesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority' - Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde
Lock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority' - Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde
Celebrities
'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury
'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Why Lady Gaga Believes Authenticity Is Better Than Perfection
Quote Of The Day | Why Lady Gaga Believes Authenticity Is Better Than Perfection
Celebrities
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus
Global Flash: Iran Rejects Trump’s Warning as New Statements Signal Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns
Global Tension: US-Iran Frictions Deepen as Regional Security Concerns Rise During State Funeral
Monsoon Alert: Torrential Rain Floods Cities as Rising Waters Leave Large Parts of India Struggling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget