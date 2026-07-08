Lock Upp 2: 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Seniority' - Akanksha Choudhary Hits Back At Shilpa Shinde

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akansha and Shreya's clash escalated with Shilpa Shinde's entry.

Akansha challenged Shilpa's seniority, questioning her past reality win.

Harshad defended Shilpa; Yogesh supported Akansha, dismissing seniority.

The confrontation broadened, causing housemate alliances to shift.

The aftermath of Akanksha Choudhary's ugly clash with Shreya Kalra took another dramatic turn in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when Shilpa Shinde entered the argument. As emotions continued to run high inside the house, a brief remark from Shilpa triggered yet another heated exchange. What began as a reaction to the ongoing fight soon turned into a debate over respect, seniority, and personal values. Housemates Harshad and Yogesh also joined the conversation, with each taking a different stand. The confrontation quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode of the Netflix reality show.

Shilpa Shinde Vs Akansha

While Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra were still arguing, Akanksha accused Shreya of being "itni desperate hai jeetne ke liye." Reacting to the exchange, Shilpa Shinde remarked, "Eww." Akansha immediately responded, "What eee? Jao aap bhi ghumo uske saath, aapko bhi milega ye pagal aurat." Shilpa fired back, saying, "Haan ghumungi, naachungi, gaaungi." Akanksha then took a dig at the actor's previous reality show victory and said, "Peechle show mein rotiyan bel ke jeeta tha na, iss show mein ye scene nahi hai madam. Jao jaa ke cheli ban jao."

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Seniority Sparks New Argument

The exchange prompted Harshad to step in. Defending Shilpa, he reminded Akansha that Shilpa was a senior artiste and asked her not to speak in that tone. Akanksha however, refused to back down and replied, "Bhaad mein jaye seniority." Pointing towards her injured nose, she added, "Iske baad koi seniority nahi. Mujhe chot lagi hai aur ye 'eee' bol rahi hai." Yogesh also supported Akanksha during the argument, saying, "Yahan koi senior nahi hai. Apne ghar mein hoga senior." Akanksha further remarked, "Bacche honge na khud ke tab pata lagega."

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Housemates Take Sides

The disagreement continued as Yogesh questioned Harshad's stand. He said, "Agar abhi Shivangi ko lagi hoti toh kya karta tu? Abhi seniority bhaad mein jaye. Mere jute ke neeche hai sab." Even after the confrontation appeared to settle, Shilpa was later heard speaking to Shreya about Akansha, saying, "Isse pata chalta hai maa baap ne aapko kya sanskar diye hai." The exchange added another layer to the growing tensions inside the house, with contestants openly choosing sides after one of the season's biggest fights.

What started as one argument inside the Lock Upp house quickly drew in more contestants, turning a personal dispute into a house-wide confrontation. With alliances shifting, the fallout is expected to continue in the upcoming episodes.