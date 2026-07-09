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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry With Yash In Toxic Song Has Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi, Tabaahi’; Music Trends On YouTube

Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry With Yash In Toxic Song Has Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi, Tabaahi’; Music Trends On YouTube

Kiara Advani and Yash’s bold chemistry in the new song, Tabaahi, has sent social media into a frenzy - and rightly so.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

The makers of Toxic have dropped a new song from the film starring Yash and Kiara Advani, and the Internet is having a hard time staying calm. In the song, titled Tabaahi, Yash and Kiara's sizzling chemistry has left fans wide-eyed and open-mouthed. Many said Kiara is absolute “carnage” in the song, while others couldn’t stop gushing over her fiery on-screen pairing with Yash.

The song also disappointed some, who took to social media to share their thoughts on Kiara doing bold scenes. They said she should’ve said no to such roles since she is married and a mother. However, others were quick to call out the criticism, arguing that she is free to choose the kind of roles she wants to play. Several users also pointed out that Yash, the film’s lead actor, is married and a father of two, yet has not faced similar scrutiny.

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Bold Scenes Have Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi’

Many took to social media to share their reactions. One user wrote, “There’s a thin line between looking hot and looking vulgar on screen. Thankfully, Tabaahi stays firmly on the right side of it. Sensuous, stylish and aesthetically shot, it never feels cheap. Toxic. And yes, Kiara Advani is looking absolutely stunning. Fire.”

Another fan simply wrote, “The Toxic Tabaahi girl, Kiara Advani.”

A third commented, “Just one song of Toxic has been released, and there is so much uproar about Kiara Advani doing those bold scenes because she is married. Everyone is ignoring the fact that the male lead is married and the father of 2.”

Another social media user asked, “How can she be so hot and damn innocent?”

Yet another fan wrote, “Kiara, you killed it.”

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Written by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi is currently the No 1 trending music video on YouTube in India.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to release in theatres on August 26. The film stars Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the new song released from the film Toxic?

The new song from the film Toxic is titled Tabaahi. It features Yash and Kiara Advani, showcasing their sizzling chemistry.

How did fans react to Kiara Advani's role in the song Tabaahi?

Fans praised Kiara's stunning performance and fiery pairing with Yash. Some critics questioned her bold scenes as a married woman, though others defended her artistic freedom.

Who composed and wrote the song Tabaahi, and how is it performing?

Tabaahi was written by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra. It is currently the No. 1 trending music video on YouTube in India.

When is the film Toxic scheduled to be released, and who is directing it?

Toxic is set to release in theatres on August 26. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Kiara Advani Tabaahi YouTube
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