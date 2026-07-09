The makers of Toxic have dropped a new song from the film starring Yash and Kiara Advani, and the Internet is having a hard time staying calm. In the song, titled Tabaahi, Yash and Kiara's sizzling chemistry has left fans wide-eyed and open-mouthed. Many said Kiara is absolute “carnage” in the song, while others couldn’t stop gushing over her fiery on-screen pairing with Yash.

The song also disappointed some, who took to social media to share their thoughts on Kiara doing bold scenes. They said she should’ve said no to such roles since she is married and a mother. However, others were quick to call out the criticism, arguing that she is free to choose the kind of roles she wants to play. Several users also pointed out that Yash, the film’s lead actor, is married and a father of two, yet has not faced similar scrutiny.

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Bold Scenes Have Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi’

Many took to social media to share their reactions. One user wrote, “There’s a thin line between looking hot and looking vulgar on screen. Thankfully, Tabaahi stays firmly on the right side of it. Sensuous, stylish and aesthetically shot, it never feels cheap. Toxic. And yes, Kiara Advani is looking absolutely stunning. Fire.”

Another fan simply wrote, “The Toxic Tabaahi girl, Kiara Advani.”

A third commented, “Just one song of Toxic has been released, and there is so much uproar about Kiara Advani doing those bold scenes because she is married. Everyone is ignoring the fact that the male lead is married and the father of 2.”

Another social media user asked, “How can she be so hot and damn innocent?”

Yet another fan wrote, “Kiara, you killed it.”

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Written by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi is currently the No 1 trending music video on YouTube in India.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to release in theatres on August 26. The film stars Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.