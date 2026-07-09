Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma suffered medical emergency during filming.

AICWA demands inquiry into on-set safety protocols and response.

Association urged Telangana CM to investigate and cover costs.

Sharma hospitalized in Kolkata after insect bite; remains observed.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level investigation after veteran actor Rajesh Sharma suffered a serious medical emergency while filming Prabhas' upcoming movie Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The association has urged authorities to examine whether workplace safety and emergency medical protocols were adequately followed, as the actor continues to remain under close medical observation.

ALSO READ: Prabhas' 'Spirit' Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Poisonous Insect Bite; Condition Remains Critical

AICWA Seeks Transparent Investigation

In a statement issued on Thursday, AICWA expressed concern over the actor's condition and demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the association, Rajesh Sharma's health deteriorated significantly during the shooting schedule. He later travelled to Kolkata, where he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The latest medical update, AICWA said, indicates that the actor remains under close observation and is reportedly still not out of danger.

Date: 08 July 2026



PRESS STATEMENT



AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation into the Sudden Illness of Actor Rajesh Sharma During the Shooting of Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Fauji at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad



The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep concern… pic.twitter.com/osBW9ro8PM — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) July 8, 2026

Questions Raised Over Emergency Response

The association has questioned why Rajesh Sharma was not immediately shifted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals if his condition became critical during filming. It also sought clarity on whether emergency medical assistance was readily available on the set and whether all mandatory workplace safety, hygiene and emergency healthcare protocols were in place.

"The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country," the statement read.

Appeal To Telangana Chief Minister

AICWA has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a high-level inquiry into the incident at the Fauzi shooting location inside Ramoji Film City.

The association has requested an investigation into the exact cause of Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, whether workplace safety and emergency protocols were followed, and if there was any negligence by the producer, production house or any other responsible authority.

It has further sought strict legal action against anyone found responsible if the investigation establishes any lapses, irrespective of the scale or budget of the production.

Demand For Medical Support

The association has also urged the producer and production house to bear the full cost of Rajesh Sharma's treatment and ensure he receives the best possible medical care until he makes a complete recovery.

"The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production. No person should ever be forced to work in an unsafe environment. Workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical preparedness must become non-negotiable standards across the Indian film industry," the statement concluded.

Why Was Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised?

According to information shared earlier by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after suffering an insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas' Fauji. He subsequently developed a high-grade fever along with breathlessness and discomfort.

She also confirmed that the actor is currently under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal.

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Rajesh Sharma's Celebrated Career

Rajesh Sharma is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished character actors. Over the years, he has delivered memorable performances in films including Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Dirty Picture, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Tanu Weds Manu, Piku, Mardaani 2 and Crew.

He is also an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD).

(With inputs from IANS)