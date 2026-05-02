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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Hera Pheri' Legal Battle: Firoz Nadiadwala Files Fraud Case, Alleges Multi-Crore Extortion Plot

'Hera Pheri' Legal Battle: Firoz Nadiadwala Files Fraud Case, Alleges Multi-Crore Extortion Plot

Firoz Nadiadwala files fraud case over Hera Pheri rights, alleging extortion and a multi-crore conspiracy. Police investigation underway.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Firoz Nadiadwala filed fraud complaint over Hera Pheri rights.
  • Complaint alleges conspiracy, extortion, and reputational damage.
  • Dispute traces back to original film release pressure.
  • New claims of rights resale and ownership resurface.

The much-loved Hera Pheri franchise has found itself wrapped around controversy. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has moved the police, alleging a long-running conspiracy tied to the film’s rights. With claims of fraud, extortion, and reputational harm, the dispute could cast a shadow over the future of Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: ‘Papi Gudia’ Actor Poonam Dasgupta Alleges Harassment Online, Files Police Complaint In Mumbai: Report

Fraud Case Filed Over ‘Hera Pheri’ Rights

Nadiadwala has lodged a formal complaint at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station, accusing certain individuals of orchestrating a scheme to seize his legal rights to the iconic 2000 film Hera Pheri.

According to news agency IANS, the Amboli Police said, "Firoz Nadiadwala has filed a fraud complaint alleging a multi-crore conspiracy over rights to Hera Pheri. Mumbai’s Amboli Police registered a case against Gopala Pillai Vijaykumar and M. Paul Michael. He claims illegal resale of remake rights, extortion attempts, and reputational damage linked to Phir Hera Pheri."

The producer alleges that a group acted in collusion, attempting to unlawfully profit from rights that he maintains are legally his.

Claims Of Pressure And Past Interference

In his complaint, Nadiadwala traces the dispute back to the film’s original release period. He claims that just days before Hera Pheri hit theatres in 2000, he was subjected to intense pressure and demands for money.

He said, "At that time, the film was heavily invested, so I had to pay under pressure for fear of defamation and loss, even though the court had given a stay order in my favour”.

He further alleged that attempts were made to stall the film’s release, including threats conveyed through intermediaries. These developments, he says, compelled him to approach the Mumbai Police Commissioner as early as March 2000.

ALSO READ: Years Later, Former ACP Calls Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 Wankhede Controversy A 'Miscommunication'

Fresh Dispute Resurfaces After 25 Years

The matter, it appears, didn’t end there. Nadiadwala now claims a new twist has emerged decades later.

As per his complaint, the original rights holders allegedly resold remake rights in May 2022 to Gopala Pillai Vijayakumar for a nominal amount, despite those rights already being assigned earlier.

The situation escalated further in recent years. A copyright notice reportedly reached him in December 2024, followed by a legal petition filed in the Madras High Court in October 2025 asserting fresh ownership claims.

Calling these moves baseless, Nadiadwala alleged that the accused "demanded Rs 60 lakh and 25% profit share, while spreading false information using actors' names."

In his filing, Nadiadwala reiterated that he had lawfully acquired remake rights back in 2000 for Rs 4.5 lakh, covering Hindi and other non-South Indian languages. The original story traces its roots to the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.

With Hera Pheri 3 already the subject of intense fan anticipation, the ongoing legal tussle adds a layer of uncertainty. The rights dispute could potentially delay or complicate the project’s progress.

(With inputs from IANS)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy surrounding the Hera Pheri franchise?

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has filed a complaint alleging a conspiracy related to the film's rights, including fraud and extortion. This dispute could impact the future of Hera Pheri 3.

Who has Firoz Nadiadwala filed a complaint against?

Nadiadwala has filed a complaint against Gopala Pillai Vijaykumar and M. Paul Michael at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station. He accuses them of orchestrating a scheme to seize his legal rights to the film.

What claims does Nadiadwala make about past interference?

He alleges that before the original film's release in 2000, he faced pressure and demands for money. He also claims attempts were made to stall the film's release.

What is the latest development in the dispute?

Nadiadwala claims original rights holders allegedly resold remake rights in 2022 despite them being previously assigned. He also received a copyright notice and a legal petition asserting new ownership claims.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Firoz Nadiadwala Phir Hera Pheri Hera Pheri 3 ENtertainment News
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