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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'He Was Shy': Sonali Raut Recalls First Bold Shoot With Ranveer Singh

'He Was Shy': Sonali Raut Recalls First Bold Shoot With Ranveer Singh

Model Sonali Raut recalls her 2014 bikini shoot with a shy Ranveer Singh: "He was very shy... chewing gum, wearing perfume. The photographer said, 'Don't make him conscious."

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:34 PM (IST)

Remember Ranveer Singh as the ultimate Bollywood energy bomb? Think again! Model-actress Sonali Raut just spilled the beans on a steamy 2014 bikini cover shoot they did together. Back then, the superstar-to-be was super nervous, chewing gum and spraying perfume like his life depended on it. "He was very shy," she dished, painting a picture far from his wild 'Yeah!' persona today. What's the full scoop? Read on.

Sonali Raut Shares Fun Memories Of Bold Shoot With Ranveer Singh

Actress and model Sonali Raut, famous for her role in the 2014 film The Xpose and stints on Bigg Boss 8 and now Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, recently shared a surprising story about Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. She worked with him on a bold, glamorous bikini cover shoot in 2014, when he was new to such gigs.

Speaking to Filmibeat, Sonali said, "I know Ranveer very differently. I did a pose with him, and after a few years, he did the same pose with Vaani Kapoor. Ranveer, at that time, was very sweet, very friendly and very nice. He was not like (imitates him) 'Yeah', full of energy, no. Actually, he was very shy because again, it was a bikini shoot."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

She added more details: "It was very bold. It was glamorous. He said, 'This is my first shoot like that, like very glamorous, and with a girl who's wearing a bikini.' Yeah, he was so cautious. He was chewing gum, he was wearing perfume... I was chill, and even the photographer was like, 'Sonali, don't make him conscious because you are okay, but he's a little nervous. Please make him comfortable."

ALSO READ | Is Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board

Sonali stayed cool during the shoot, while Ranveer fumbled a bit. She recalled telling him, "Yeah, you are wearing clothes, what are you nervous about?" He later repeated the same pose with Vaani Kapoor, showing his growth.

ALSO READ | Anudeep Katikala Detained After FIR Over Jokes About Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan

Ranveer's Workfront

This throwback contrasts sharply with Ranveer's high-energy image now, especially amid the massive success of his latest blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. The film has smashed records, crossing Rs 1,700 crore worldwide, with Ranveer playing the fierce Hamza Ali Mazari.

Sonali's fun anecdote reminds fans that even superstars start somewhere shy and sweet. It highlights how far Ranveer has come from those nervous early days to becoming a box-office king.

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Actress Sonali Raut 2014 Bigg Boss Bikini Shoot Bollywood Bold Photoshoot Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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