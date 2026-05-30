Severe Storm Alert For Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut And Nearby Areas; Winds May Touch 90 Kmph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Severe thunderstorms with hail and high winds forecast for Uttar Pradesh districts.

Dust storms and thunderstorms swept across Delhi and NCR regions.

Weather alerts issued for specific districts and mobile messages sent.

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense rainfall and hail is very likely to occur across several districts of Uttar Pradesh over the next three hours, according to a weather alert issued on Friday.

The warning said wind speeds could range between 60 and 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph in some areas.

Districts Under Alert

The alert has been issued for Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura and Meerut.

Authorities said severe thunderstorm activity with lightning and hail may impact these districts during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, a towering wall of dust swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), accompanied by thunder, lightning and rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of a dust storm followed by thunderstorms, with winds ranging between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour.

Mobile Weather Alert Sent In Sikar

Residents in Sikar also received weather alert messages on their mobile phones regarding the severe weather conditions.

“A weather alert message was received on mobile phones in Sikar,” the alert communication stated.

What Is An ‘Aandhi’?

Aandhi is the local term used for violent pre-monsoon dust storms that frequently strike northwest India in late May.

According to weather experts, extreme summer heat warms the ground rapidly and creates unstable atmospheric conditions that fuel these storms.

Dry and loose soil from Rajasthan and the Thar Desert supplies the dust carried by strong winds.

How Dust Storms Turn Into Thunderstorms

Meteorologists explained that inside a growing storm cloud, cool air rushes downward in a downdraft.

When the air hits the ground, it spreads outward as a gust front, a sudden burst of wind capable of lifting large amounts of dust into the atmosphere, creating a moving wall of dust also known as a haboob.

The same storm cloud later releases rainfall and thunderstorms.

Why Lightning Activity Increases During These Storms

Inside thunderclouds, ice crystals and water droplets collide and exchange electric charges.

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Positive charges gather at the top of clouds while negative charges accumulate near the base. When the electrical difference becomes too large, it discharges as lightning, producing thunder.

How Satellites Track These Storm Systems

Forecasters monitor water vapour satellite imagery to track moisture patterns in the atmosphere.

Dark patches on these images indicate dry air at higher altitudes, while bright white regions show moisture and towering storm clouds.

These satellite observations also help meteorologists track strong winds and jet streams that influence storm movement.

Heatwave Conditions Ease Across North India

The IMD said heatwave conditions have eased over parts of central India, while Delhi’s maximum temperature remains several degrees below normal at around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall activity is also linked to the advancing southwest monsoon, although forecasts indicate the overall monsoon season may remain below normal at nearly 90 per cent of the long period average as El Nino conditions continue to build.

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