Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee faced attack with eggs, stones in Sonarpur.

Crowd surrounded and jostled Banerjee during a visit.

Banerjee accused BJP of orchestrating the post-election violence.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked by a group of local residents during a visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal on Saturday, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-election violence. According to visuals from the scene, Banerjee was surrounded by a crowd, pelted with eggs and stones, and subjected to jostling as security personnel attempted to escort him to safety. The Diamond Harbour MP later accused the BJP of orchestrating the incident and claimed the attack exposed a failure of law and order in the state.

Attack Sparks Row

Banerjee had travelled to Sonarpur to meet victims and families allegedly affected by violence following the recent Assembly elections. During the visit, a crowd gathered around him, with some people reportedly raising slogans against the TMC leader.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show chaotic scenes as Banerjee's security personnel formed a protective ring around him. His shirt was reportedly torn during the scuffle, while eggs and stones were allegedly hurled at him by members of the crowd.

The TMC leader later claimed that the attack was politically motivated and sponsored by the BJP.

"Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," Banerjee said.

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Security Under Fire

Following the incident, Banerjee accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security despite prior intimation about his visit. He alleged that the attack was intended to cause him serious harm and claimed that only the helmet he was wearing prevented a more severe injury.

"My head was protected because I was wearing a helmet. They broke my spectacles. The entire incident has been captured on camera," he said.

Banerjee further stated that he would approach the courts and inform the Governor about the incident. He also expressed concerns about the safety of families he had visited, claiming they could face further intimidation.

In protest, the TMC MP reportedly staged a sit-in at the site and demanded immediate deployment of police and security personnel. He said he would not leave until adequate protection was ensured for local residents and those affected by the violence.

The incident has triggered a fresh political confrontation in West Bengal, with Banerjee directly blaming the BJP and raising questions over security arrangements during his visit.

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