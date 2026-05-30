Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAbhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP

Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during a Sonarpur visit to meet post-poll violence victims, prompting sharp allegations against the BJP.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Banerjee faced attack with eggs, stones in Sonarpur.
  • Crowd surrounded and jostled Banerjee during a visit.
  • Banerjee accused BJP of orchestrating the post-election violence.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked by a group of local residents during a visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal on Saturday, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-election violence. According to visuals from the scene, Banerjee was surrounded by a crowd, pelted with eggs and stones, and subjected to jostling as security personnel attempted to escort him to safety. The Diamond Harbour MP later accused the BJP of orchestrating the incident and claimed the attack exposed a failure of law and order in the state.

Attack Sparks Row

Banerjee had travelled to Sonarpur to meet victims and families allegedly affected by violence following the recent Assembly elections. During the visit, a crowd gathered around him, with some people reportedly raising slogans against the TMC leader.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show chaotic scenes as Banerjee's security personnel formed a protective ring around him. His shirt was reportedly torn during the scuffle, while eggs and stones were allegedly hurled at him by members of the crowd.

The TMC leader later claimed that the attack was politically motivated and sponsored by the BJP.

"Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," Banerjee said.

Also Read: CID Reaches Abhishek Banerjee's Home, Summons TMC MP For Questioning On June 1

Security Under Fire

Following the incident, Banerjee accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security despite prior intimation about his visit. He alleged that the attack was intended to cause him serious harm and claimed that only the helmet he was wearing prevented a more severe injury.

"My head was protected because I was wearing a helmet. They broke my spectacles. The entire incident has been captured on camera," he said.

Banerjee further stated that he would approach the courts and inform the Governor about the incident. He also expressed concerns about the safety of families he had visited, claiming they could face further intimidation.

In protest, the TMC MP reportedly staged a sit-in at the site and demanded immediate deployment of police and security personnel. He said he would not leave until adequate protection was ensured for local residents and those affected by the violence.

The incident has triggered a fresh political confrontation in West Bengal, with Banerjee directly blaming the BJP and raising questions over security arrangements during his visit.

Also Read: Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3

Before You Go

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 May 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Breaking News ABP Live Abhishek Banerjee Beaten Abhishek Banerjee Sonapur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP
Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP
World
‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks
‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks
India
Severe Storm Alert For Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut And Nearby Areas; Winds May Touch 90 Kmph
Severe Storm Alert For Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut And Nearby Areas; Winds May Touch 90 Kmph
News
Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3
Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Non-Violence Is Supreme, But Action Is Necessary Against Threats
Education News: NTA Apologises After Technical Glitch Delays CUET UG 2026 Exam, Assures Fair Conduct
US-Iran Tensions: Pentagon Chief Issues Stern Warning, Vows to Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions
J&K Weather Alert: Storm Uproots Trees in Gulmarg, Massive Fire Engulfs House in Himachal’s Kullu
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget