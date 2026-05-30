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HomeCitiesRain Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Cloudy Skies Keep Temperatures Down

Rain Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Cloudy Skies Keep Temperatures Down

Rain and cloudy skies bring relief across Delhi-NCR as temperatures dip further, with the IMD forecasting more showers and gusty winds.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms.

Steady rain swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening as overcast skies and gusty winds continued to dominate the capital's weather, bringing respite from the recent heat. The showers came amid a noticeable drop in temperatures recorded over the past few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, while the city's air quality has also improved following the recent spell of wet weather.

Temperatures Fall

The capital recorded a further dip in minimum temperatures on Saturday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal and 0.7 degrees lower than Friday's reading. The station had recorded a minimum of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Friday and 28.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A similar trend was observed across other weather stations. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, down 2.6 degrees from the previous day. Lodhi Road registered 23.2 degrees Celsius, while Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 22.3 degrees Celsius and 22.6 degrees Celsius respectively, all lower than Friday's readings.

According to the IMD, Ayanagar received 11.2 mm of rainfall between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday. Parts of the city also witnessed fresh showers later in the day as dense cloud cover persisted and cool winds continued to blow.

Also Read: Delhi Police Bust Suspected ISI-Underworld Module, 9 Arrested Over Terror Plot

Alert Remains

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, lower than recent days due to cloud cover and favourable wind conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 82 on Saturday morning, placing it in the satisfactory category, compared with the 24-hour average AQI of 123 recorded on Friday, which fell in the moderate category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that the AQI is likely to remain in the moderate range over the coming days, even as cloudy skies and intermittent rain continue to influence weather conditions across the capital.

Also Read: RSS Backs Space For Cockroach Janta Party, Says Debate & Dissent Strengthen Democracy

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains Delhi Heatwave Delhi Temperatre
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