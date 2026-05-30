AIMIM Chief Owaisi Sparks Fresh Row With ‘Close Liquor Shops During Ramadan’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM chief questions religious restrictions, citing unequal treatment of communities.

Owaisi demands liquor shops close during Ramadan if meat shops shut.

He draws parallel to Article 25 regarding road usage for festivals.

AIMIM chief made sharp remarks on religious restrictions and festival-related regulations, questioning what he described as unequal treatment of different communities.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, Owaisi said, “Remember Article 25. If offering namaz on roads is considered wrong, then every festival procession on roads should also be considered wrong.”

Remarks On Meat Shops And Ramadan

Owaisi also questioned the closure of meat shops during certain festivals and argued that similar restrictions should apply to liquor sales during Ramadan.

“If you say meat shops should be shut during someone’s festival, then shut liquor shops for the 30 days of Ramadan as well,” he said.

He further added, “No, no, no - our faith is in dog urine, and after drinking we will assault women.”

Refers To Twisha Sharma Murder Case

During his remarks, Owaisi also referred to the Twisha Sharma murder case and expressed concern over violence against women.

“Look at how a helpless young girl was killed. She was subjected to extreme cruelty after cruelty, yet nobody even talks about it,” he said while referring to the case.