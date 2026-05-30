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HomeNewsIndiaAIMIM Chief Owaisi Sparks Fresh Row With ‘Close Liquor Shops During Ramadan’ Remark

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Sparks Fresh Row With ‘Close Liquor Shops During Ramadan’ Remark

Owaisi also questioned the closure of meat shops during certain festivals and argued that similar restrictions should apply to liquor sales during Ramadan.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 May 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM chief questions religious restrictions, citing unequal treatment of communities.
  • Owaisi demands liquor shops close during Ramadan if meat shops shut.
  • He draws parallel to Article 25 regarding road usage for festivals.

AIMIM chief made sharp remarks on religious restrictions and festival-related regulations, questioning what he described as unequal treatment of different communities.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, Owaisi said, “Remember Article 25. If offering namaz on roads is considered wrong, then every festival procession on roads should also be considered wrong.”

Remarks On Meat Shops And Ramadan

Owaisi also questioned the closure of meat shops during certain festivals and argued that similar restrictions should apply to liquor sales during Ramadan.

“If you say meat shops should be shut during someone’s festival, then shut liquor shops for the 30 days of Ramadan as well,” he said.

He further added, “No, no, no - our faith is in dog urine, and after drinking we will assault women.”

Refers To Twisha Sharma Murder Case

During his remarks, Owaisi also referred to the Twisha Sharma murder case and expressed concern over violence against women.

“Look at how a helpless young girl was killed. She was subjected to extreme cruelty after cruelty, yet nobody even talks about it,” he said while referring to the case.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What constitutional article did Owaisi reference regarding religious practices?

Owaisi referenced Article 25 of the Constitution, which deals with freedom of religion.

What is Owaisi's argument about meat shops and festivals?

He questioned why meat shops are closed during certain festivals and argued that liquor shops should also be closed during Ramadan if this is the standard.

What other issue did Owaisi bring up during his remarks?

He also referred to the Twisha Sharma murder case, expressing concern over violence against women.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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AIMIM Chief Owaisi Twisha Sharma Death Case Close Liquor Shops During Ramadan
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