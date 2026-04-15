Anudeep Katikala Detained After FIR Over Jokes About Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Anudeep Katikala detained for jokes on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Complaint filed by Jana Sena Party worker over jokes targeting family.

Anudeep faces charges under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.

Detention occurred despite comedian issuing an apology video online.

Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala has been detained by Andhra Pradesh police after a Jana Sena Party (JSP) worker filed a complaint over his jokes on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and their family members. A clip from one of his recent Tollywood sets went viral on social media, triggering backlash from fans of the ‘Mega’ family and prompting legal action. This happened despite Anudeep posting an apology video online before the police moved in.

Stand-up Comedian Anudeep Arrested By Police

Anudeep was picked up by Andhra Pradesh police in Prayagraj around 7 pm on April 14, according to a report in The Wire. An FIR had already been registered at the Kakinada I Town police station at 1.15 pm on April 11. The written complaint was filed by 51‑year‑old Bade Venkata Krishna, who said he has been a JSP worker since 2014 and is the Joint Secretary of the East Godavari District JSP since 2022.

The complainant alleged that the comedian “targeted Pawan and his family members, damaging their reputation with sarcasm and vulgar language, and spreading false information to disrupt peace and incite enmity.” The report adds that the police action “legally constitutes a detention and not a formal arrest yet.” Anudeep now faces charges under Sections 356(2), 353(2), 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Section 67 of the IT Act.

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Anudeep is an IIT Bombay graduate and the founder of the Hyderabad-based Silly South Comedy Club. In his controversial set on Tollywood, he made jokes about members of the powerful Mega family, headed by veteran star Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and Ram Charan’s father.

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Anudeep's Comment On Pawan Kalyan

A line from his routine that went viral had him saying, “One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it,” a reference to the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor’s three marriages. He further suggested that Pawan’s divorced niece, Niharika Konidela, could seek his guidance, saying the actor‑politician had divorced twice and was “experienced.”

The video sparked intense criticism online, with many calling his comments disrespectful and offensive towards Pawan Kalyan and his family. Even though Anudeep issued an apology video, the outrage did not die down, eventually leading to his detention by Andhra Pradesh police.