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HomeNewsKarnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As Leader, Oath Likely On June 3

Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As Leader, Oath Likely On June 3

DK Shivakumar has been elected Karnataka CLP leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 and a new Cabinet.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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  • New Cabinet likely to include senior Congress leaders.

DK Shivakumar was on Saturday elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka, formally paving the way for his swearing-in as the state's next chief minister on June 3. The development comes after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Cabinet, setting in motion the process for the formation of a new government. With the Congress high command backing the transition, Shivakumar's election marks a significant political milestone and brings an end to weeks of speculation over the state's leadership.

Oath Next

The CLP meeting, held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, formally endorsed Shivakumar's elevation to the top post. Following his election as legislature party leader, he is expected to stake claim to form the government and take oath as chief minister on June 3.

Sources indicated that Shivakumar is likely to be sworn in alongside a group of senior Congress leaders who are expected to form the core of the new Cabinet. Among those likely to be inducted are Dinesh Gundu Rao, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Ramalinga Reddy, Rizwan Arshad, UT Khadar, Sharath Bachegowda, AS Ponnanna, Byrathi Suresh and Priyank Kharge.

Senior leaders MB Patil, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byregowda, Ishwar Khandre, K.J. George, HC Mahadevappa and Santosh Lad are also expected to find a place in the new council of ministers.

Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Gets Ministerial Berth In Shivakumar's Team?

Cabinet Shape-Up

The formation of the new Cabinet is expected to focus on balancing continuity with fresh representation. Several ministers from the outgoing government are likely to retain key responsibilities, while new faces could be accommodated to strengthen regional and social representation.

Meanwhile, astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji said he had suggested three possible dates for Shivakumar to assume office-May 31, June 5 and June 6. He also predicted a long political innings for Shivakumar and expressed confidence that he would continue to enjoy the backing of the Congress leadership.

Also Read: ‘God Gives Opportunities...': DK Shivakumar Hails Siddaramaiah’s Legacy From Village Roots To CM’s Office

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka CM SIddaramaiah Karnata Cabinet Reshuffle
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