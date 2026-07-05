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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarry Styles Performs Breakup Song Hours Before Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Wedding To Travis Kelce: WATCH

Harry Styles Performs Breakup Song Hours Before Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Wedding To Travis Kelce: WATCH

Harry Styles performed the Taylor Swift-linked song 'Two Ghosts' during his Wembley Stadium concert just hours before Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, prompting a wave of fan reactions online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Styles performed 'Two Ghosts' just hours before Taylor Swift's wedding.
  • Fans linked song's lyrics to Taylor Swift's track
  • Styles missed wedding due to concert; his fiancée attended.
  • He also paid tribute to One Direction bandmates at Wembley.

Harry Styles' latest Wembley Stadium concert has set social media abuzz after the singer performed Two Ghosts, a track many fans have long linked to Taylor Swift. The timing proved especially notable, as the performance came only hours before Swift exchanged vows with Travis Kelce at her star-studded wedding in New York.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Wedding Fashion Decoded: Dior, Louboutin And Cartier Define Her Bridal Look

'Two Ghosts' Performance Sparks Online Buzz

During Friday's concert at Wembley Stadium, Styles performed Two Ghosts, the 2017 ballad that fans have long associated with his brief relationship with Swift.

Social media clips from the show captured the singer performing the chorus a cappella as thousands of fans sang along. Although the chorus drew loud cheers, many listeners have always pointed to the verses as the strongest link to Swift.

In the track, Styles sings, “Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.”

The lyrics have often been viewed by fans as a response to Swift's 2014 hit Style, which includes references to a "red lip classic thing" and a "white T-shirt."

Fans React To The Timing

The performance quickly fuelled discussion online, with many fans highlighting the coincidence of Styles choosing the song on the same day Swift exchanged vows with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Styles and Swift were in a relationship between 2012 and 2013. Although their romance lasted only a few months, it has long been linked by fans to several of Swift's best-known songs, including Style, Out of the Woods and I Knew You Were Trouble.

Why Harry Styles Missed Taylor Swift's Wedding

While many high-profile guests attended Swift and Kelce's wedding celebration, Styles was unable to make the event because of his concert commitment in London.

His fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, attended the New York ceremony on her own. Reports earlier this year stated that there was no tension between Styles, Kravitz and Swift, with Kravitz remaining on the guest list despite her fiancé's previous relationship with the singer.

ALSO READ: Lissy Returns To Acting After 38 Years, Reunites With Priyadarshan And Daughter Kalyani

An Emotional Wembley Finale

The concert also marked the end of Styles' record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency, where he delivered one of the night's most heartfelt moments.

Speaking to the sold-out crowd, the singer paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates, including the late Liam Payne.

He said, “I wanna thank my 4 friends,” Styles told the audience. “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and Liam. Nights like these couldn’t happen without every friendship, I wouldn’t be up here without my friends and family, some of who are here tonight.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Harry Styles' 'Two Ghosts' performance gaining attention?

He performed it hours before Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce. Fans have long linked the song to his past relationship with Swift.

What lyrics from 'Two Ghosts' are fans connecting to Taylor Swift?

Fans point to 'Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.' They often view these as a response to lyrics in Swift's song 'Style.'

Why didn't Harry Styles attend Taylor Swift's wedding?

He was unable to attend due to his concert commitment at Wembley Stadium in London. His fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, went to the ceremony alone.

How long did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift date?

Their relationship lasted only a few months, specifically between 2012 and 2013. Fans have linked several of Swift's songs to this period.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Taylor Swift WEMBLEY STADIUM Harry Styles ENtertainment News Travis Kelce Zoë Kravitz Madison Square Garden
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