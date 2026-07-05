India bid farewell to one of its most celebrated folk artists on Sunday as legendary Pandavani exponent and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai passed away in Raipur at the age of 72 following a prolonged illness. Her death prompted tributes from leaders across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her passing as an "irreplaceable loss" to India's artistic and cultural heritage. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the iconic performer would be accorded full state honours during her final rites.

PM Modi Remembers Teejan Bai's Contribution To Indian Folk Art

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Teejan Bai's demise through a post on X, recalling how her remarkable performances introduced Chhattisgarh's traditional Pandavani art form to audiences around the world. He acknowledged her enduring contribution to Indian folk traditions and offered his condolences to her family and countless admirers.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Tijan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!" PM Modi wrote.

सुप्रसिद्ध पंडवानी गायिका तीजन बाई जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ की इस लोक कला को अपनी भव्य प्रस्तुति से दुनियाभर में एक विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाई। उनका जाना कला एवं संस्कृति जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2026

Chhattisgarh Government Announces Full State Honours

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited AIIMS Raipur to pay his last respects to the veteran artist and met members of her family. He later confirmed that Teejan Bai's final rites would be conducted with full state honours in recognition of her immense contribution to the state's cultural legacy.

Addressing the media, Sai described the late artist as a symbol of pride for Chhattisgarh and said her influence on the state's cultural identity would remain unforgettable.

"Teejan Bai is no longer among us. She was a renowned Pandwani singer and was honoured with awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan... We pay humble tribute to her and pray to the Lord to grant her a place at his divine feet... Teejan Bai was the pride and honour of Chhattisgarh. Her last rites will be performed with full state honours," Sai told media.

#WATCH | Raipur | Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Teejan Bai is no longer among us. She was a renowned Pandwani singer and was honoured with awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan... We pay humble tribute to her and pray to the Lord to grant her a place at his divine… https://t.co/tfpTDcRBiv pic.twitter.com/ccHG1jh5oM — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

Yogi Adityanath Calls Her Passing 'Extremely Heartbreaking'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the Padma Vibhushan recipient, remembering her as an artist whose dedication elevated Pandavani to national and international prominence.

"The passing away of the renowned Pandavani singer, 'Padma Vibhushan' Dr Teejan Bai Ji, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. Through her exceptional talent, powerful expression, and dedication to music, she elevated Chhattisgarh's rich folk tradition 'Pandavani' to new heights."

"Her contribution to the preservation and promotion of Indian folk art and cultural heritage is unforgettable. I pray to Maa Danteshwari to grant the departed soul a place at her divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family and her admirers to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

सुप्रसिद्ध पंडवानी गायिका, 'पद्म विभूषण' डॉ. तीजन बाई जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



उन्होंने अपनी विलक्षण प्रतिभा, सशक्त अभिव्यक्ति और संगीत साधना के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ की समृद्ध लोक परंपरा 'पंडवानी' को नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। भारतीय लोक कला एवं सांस्कृतिक… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 5, 2026

Veteran Folk Artist Passed Away In Raipur After Prolonged Illness

Teejan Bai breathed her last in Raipur on Sunday after battling prolonged health issues. Reports said she had been receiving treatment at AIIMS Raipur for several weeks before her condition worsened in the early hours of the morning. She reportedly passed away at around 3:15 am.

A Trailblazer Who Redefined Pandavani

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Teejan Bai began performing publicly when she was just 13 years old. She went on to become one of the country's most influential folk artists, transforming Pandavani, the musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata, into a globally recognised performance tradition.

Despite facing social resistance in her early years, she remained devoted to preserving and promoting the art form. Across a career spanning more than five decades, she took the cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh to audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world, inspiring generations of performers along the way.

Teejan Bai's extraordinary contribution to Indian folk culture earned her some of the nation's highest honours. She was conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, recognising her lifelong dedication to preserving one of India's most treasured storytelling traditions.

(With inputs from ANI)