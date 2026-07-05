Mumbai Rains: Tree Branches Fall Near Aamir Khan's Home As Actor Marries Gauri Spratt

Heavy rain and gusty winds in Mumbai on Saturday led to tree branches falling near actor Aamir Khan's residence, as he prepares for his wedding to longtime partner Gauri Spratt.

Visuals from outside the actor's home showed broken branches on the road after strong winds lashed parts of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage linked to the incident.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Tree branches fell near actor Aamir Khan's residence amid strong winds and heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/A8XUO93ypQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2026

The weather development came as Aamir tied the knot with Gauri in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The couple has chosen to keep the celebrations private, with fans now awaiting the first official photographs from the wedding.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year, publicly confirming their relationship. The couple is believed to have been together for over two years after reconnecting, despite having known each other for much longer. Since then, they have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight.

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Speaking in a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir reflected on finding happiness with Gauri. "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great; I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with Kiran and Reena were also very deep, things didn't work out. I feel very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon (I feel complete today)," he said.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Despite their separation, Aamir and Kiran have continued to maintain an amicable relationship and frequently collaborate professionally.

Also Read: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert



