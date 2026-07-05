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English NewsCitiesMumbai Rains: Tree Branches Fall Near Aamir Khan's Home As Actor Marries Gauri Spratt

Mumbai Rains: Tree Branches Fall Near Aamir Khan's Home As Actor Marries Gauri Spratt

The weather development came as Aamir tied the knot with Gauri in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

Heavy rain and gusty winds in Mumbai on Saturday led to tree branches falling near actor Aamir Khan's residence, as he prepares for his wedding to longtime partner Gauri Spratt.

Visuals from outside the actor's home showed broken branches on the road after strong winds lashed parts of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage linked to the incident.

The weather development came as Aamir tied the knot with Gauri in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The couple has chosen to keep the celebrations private, with fans now awaiting the first official photographs from the wedding.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year, publicly confirming their relationship. The couple is believed to have been together for over two years after reconnecting, despite having known each other for much longer. Since then, they have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Two Men Drown In Strong Currents At Waterfall; Search Operation Continues

Speaking in a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir reflected on finding happiness with Gauri. "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great; I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with Kiran and Reena were also very deep, things didn't work out. I feel very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon (I feel complete today)," he said.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Despite their separation, Aamir and Kiran have continued to maintain an amicable relationship and frequently collaborate professionally.

Also Read: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Mumbai Rain Mumbai Monsoon Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Wedding
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