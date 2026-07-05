Taylor Swift’s Wedding Fashion Decoded: Dior, Louboutin And Cartier Define Her Bridal Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding fashion details revealed.

Christian Dior Haute Couture created their bespoke wedding outfits.

Jonathan Anderson's designs mark a significant milestone for Dior.

Elizabeth Taylor reportedly inspired Swift's classic bridal look.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has sparked global fascination, with fresh details now revealing the luxury fashion behind their closely guarded ceremony. The newlyweds selected bespoke Christian Dior Haute Couture creations designed by Jonathan Anderson, making the occasion significant beyond celebrity culture. From Swift's custom bridal gown to carefully chosen accessories, every element reflected months of planning and craftsmanship. While official wedding photographs remain under wraps, information released by Dior and reports from international publications have offered fans a detailed glimpse into the couple's wedding wardrobe, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity fashion stories of the year.

Taylor Swift And Tavais Kelce's Wedding Looks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce entrusted Christian Dior Haute Couture with designing their wedding outfits, with both ensembles created by Jonathan Anderson. The pieces were handcrafted at Dior's historic ateliers on 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris after months of collaboration with the couple. Swift's bridal gown has attracted particular attention as it marks Anderson's first haute couture wedding dress designed for a globally recognised celebrity since taking charge of Dior's women's, men's, and haute couture divisions. Kelce also wore a bespoke Dior Haute Couture outfit, making it the couple's first public appearance in coordinated Dior creations.

Swift completed her bridal look with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery. Although the couple is yet to release official wedding photographs, a giant LED display outside Madison Square Garden celebrated the occasion with the message, "JUST&T Married!"

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Elizabeth Taylor Inspiration

According to the Daily Mail, Swift reportedly looked to Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor while planning her wedding wardrobe. The report claimed she became increasingly interested in Taylor's classic style during work connected to her album The Life of a Showgirl before studying photographs of the actress's vintage bridal gowns. Neither Swift nor her team has publicly confirmed the inspiration, but the reported influence has added another layer of interest to her already much-discussed wedding look.

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Jonathan Anderson's Landmark Moment

The wedding has also become a defining milestone for Jonathan Anderson's tenure at Dior. Recently appointed to oversee the fashion house's women's, men's, and haute couture collections simultaneously, he is the first designer in Dior's history to hold all three creative roles at once. Fashion followers had also noticed Swift carrying Dior accessories in the months leading up to the wedding, including a black Dior handbag during an NBA playoff game. Following the ceremony, those appearances are now being viewed by many as an early indication of the partnership.

Beyond fashion, the celebration featured a star-studded guest list including Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Ed Sheeran, Benson Boone and several NFL personalities. Stevie Nicks performed during the celebrations, while the couple also donated $26 million to more than 20 charities ahead of the wedding.

With official wedding photographs still awaited, the details shared so far have already cemented Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding as one of the year's biggest celebrity fashion moments. For Dior and Jonathan Anderson, the ceremony has also delivered one of the fashion world's most closely watched debuts.