Lissy Returns To Acting After 38 Years, Reunites With Priyadarshan And Daughter Kalyani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lissy returns to acting after 38 years for advertisement.

Priyadarshan directs, featuring daughter Kalyani, actor Prabhu Ganesan.

Marks Lissy's first collaboration with director since 1988.

Actress expressed joy, feeling life had come full circle.

Malayalam actress Lissy has made an emotional return to the camera after nearly four decades, marking her her first acting project in 38 years. Her comback comes through a new advertisement directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, the man behind several of her most memorable films. The project also features their daughter, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, making it the first time the mother and daughter have appeared together on screen.

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Lissy Reunites With Priyadarshan After Nearly Four Decades

The ad film marks Lissy's first collaboration with Priyadarshan since their acclaimed 1988 film Chithram. Their reunion has stirred nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the string of successful films they created together during the 1980s. Their reunion has stirred nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the string of successful films they created together during the 1980s.

Veteran actor Prabhu Ganesan also appears in the commercial, making the project a special collaboration of familiar faces from the South Indian film industry.

Lissy Announces Her Comeback With An Instagram Post

Sharing photographs from the shoot on Instagram, Lissy expressed her happiness at returning to work under Priyadarshan's direction after such a long gap.

She wrote, "It's been 38 years since I last worked with Priyettan, and I’m overjoyed to be working with him again! Our last film together was the iconic 'Chitram.' And the best part, I’m playing the reel mother to my real daughter Kalyani Priyadarsan in this ad film."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lissy Lakshmi (@lissylakshmi)

'The Whole Shoot Was A Picnic Spot

Lissy also revealed that stepping back in front of the camera felt surprisingly natural. She said Priyadarshan's familiarity with her made the experience effortless and recalled a humorous exchange that lightened the atmosphere during filming.

She wrote, "When Abhilash, Priyettan’s executive director, asked if I was nervous on set after this many years, I said no, because Priyettan knows me inside out, from my best to my worst facial angles to make me look my best . ( Priyetan overheard this and quipped, 'I know her best and worst behaviors too!' ! ) On set it was nostalgia for me! I tried my best to hold my joyful tears! The whole shoot was a picnic spot."

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'Life Has Come Full Circle,' Says Lissy

Expressing gratitude, the actress thanked the brand for bringing together three generations of memories through the project. She also reached out to fans for their continued encouragement and blessings.

She wrote, "I’m deeply gratefu for this incredible opportunity to work with both Priyettan and Kalyani. My heart is full with several emotions! Life has come a full circle for me! Hello my lovely fans & audiences, I need all your love, prayers and support."

A Comeback That Completes A Remarkable Journey

Lissy was among Malayalam cinema's biggest stars during the 1980s, delivering memorable performances in films including Chithram, Thalavattam, Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Mutharamkunnu P.O. and Boeing Boeing. She stepped away from acting after marrying Priyadarshan in 1990 and largely stayed away from the screen while focusing on family life.

The couple separated in 2016 after 26 years of marriage. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan confirmed that they had reunited and were living together again, although they had not remarried.