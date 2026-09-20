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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets 'Hanuman Ansh' Team As It Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets 'Hanuman Ansh' Team As It Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong box office run after crossing ₹300 crore worldwide. Devendra Fadnavis also met director Vishal Chaturvedi and the film team.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister congratulated team for their successful work.
  • Film achieved Rs 329.30 crore worldwide gross collection.
  • Devotional drama depicts Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey.

The team behind Hanuman Ansh, along with director Vishal Chaturvedi, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, amid the film's strong run at the box office. The meeting also saw the team seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, while Fadnavis congratulated the makers for their work.

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Devendra Fadnavis Hosts 'Hanuman Ansh' Team

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis shared a glimpse of his meeting with the Hanuman Ansh team on social media. The Chief Minister welcomed the filmmakers at Varsha and congratulated director Vishal Chaturvedi and the team on the film's success.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!"

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

The film maintained its momentum on Day 44, which marked its seventh Saturday at the box office. It earned a reported Rs 9.75 crore net in India from 7,119 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this collection, Hanuman Ansh's India gross reached Rs 304.80 crore, while its India net collection stood at Rs 258.13 crore.

The film has also continued its run in overseas markets. It collected Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 44, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 24.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 329.30 crore.

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About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film went on to become a surprise sleeper hit at the box office.

The story centres on Lakshman Das, who later became known as Neem Karoli Baba. Following the death of his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj while dealing with his grief. His journey then takes him towards a deeper spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It focuses on Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual awakening, travels and silent miracles.

The cast features Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the team behind 'Hanuman Ansh' meet recently?

The 'Hanuman Ansh' team, including director Vishal Chaturvedi, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha. Fadnavis congratulated them on the film's success.

What is the worldwide box office collection of 'Hanuman Ansh'?

The worldwide gross collection for 'Hanuman Ansh' has reached Rs 329.30 crore. Its India net collection stands at Rs 258.13 crore.

What type of film is 'Hanuman Ansh' and who directed it?

'Hanuman Ansh' is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama. It was directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi.

What is the central story of 'Hanuman Ansh'?

The film centres on Lakshman Das, who becomes Neem Karoli Baba. It follows his spiritual journey to find divine union with Ram through Hanuman after his mother's death.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis MAHARASHTRA NEWS Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh Box Office Vishal Chaturvedi
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