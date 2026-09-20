Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets 'Hanuman Ansh' Team As It Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister congratulated team for their successful work.

Film achieved Rs 329.30 crore worldwide gross collection.

Devotional drama depicts Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey.

The team behind Hanuman Ansh, along with director Vishal Chaturvedi, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, amid the film's strong run at the box office. The meeting also saw the team seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, while Fadnavis congratulated the makers for their work.

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Devendra Fadnavis Hosts 'Hanuman Ansh' Team

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis shared a glimpse of his meeting with the Hanuman Ansh team on social media. The Chief Minister welcomed the filmmakers at Varsha and congratulated director Vishal Chaturvedi and the team on the film's success.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!"

It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!



वर्षा, मुंबई येथे गणपती बाप्पांच्या दर्शनासाठी आलेल्या ‘हनुमान अंश’… pic.twitter.com/EQJZPQ61Q5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 19, 2026

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

The film maintained its momentum on Day 44, which marked its seventh Saturday at the box office. It earned a reported Rs 9.75 crore net in India from 7,119 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this collection, Hanuman Ansh's India gross reached Rs 304.80 crore, while its India net collection stood at Rs 258.13 crore.

The film has also continued its run in overseas markets. It collected Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 44, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 24.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 329.30 crore.

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About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film went on to become a surprise sleeper hit at the box office.

The story centres on Lakshman Das, who later became known as Neem Karoli Baba. Following the death of his mother, he leaves his hometown of Braj while dealing with his grief. His journey then takes him towards a deeper spiritual search for divine union with Ram through Hanuman.

The film is based on Vishal Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It focuses on Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual awakening, travels and silent miracles.

The cast features Shobhinaw Satyaa as the adult Neem Karoli Baba, Vihaan Shedge as the young Maharaj-ji and Chandan Anand.