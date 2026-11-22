Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando married in Palm Springs.

Intimate ceremony on November 21 included close friends.

Miley shared emotional vows, Dolly Parton song played.

Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have reportedly tied the knot in Palm Springs. The couple has taken their relationship to a new milestone after nearly five years together. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on November 21, surrounded by close friends and family, according to Entertainment Tonight. Rather than opting for a grand Hollywood celebration, the two are said to have kept their wedding personal, with flowers and candles setting the scene for their special day.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Performs High-Energy Fire Stunt At Global Peace Honours 2026, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Exchange Vows

Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Exchange Vows In Palm Springs According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple said "I do" in front of their loved ones. Although the newlyweds have kept most details private, a few moments from the celebration have emerged through reports.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus was seen wiping a tear away from her face in emotional photos and video from her Palm Springs wedding ceremony ... offering the first look of her stunning wedding dress. 🤍✨ 🎥 BACKGRID https://t.co/EUf3qXoYAY — TMZ (@TMZ) November 22, 2026

Miley also reportedly shared an emotional message with Maxx during the ceremony. As per Entertainment Tonight, she told him, "Before I met you I was lost, and in finding you I found myself," before adding, "Creating with you is my all-time favorite thing, which is why I can’t wait to make a baby! I hope our baby has your hair, but mostly I hope that it has your sweet spirit."

ALSO READ: 'Chedhoge Toh Jawaab Dunga': Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out 'Double Standards' At Ahmedabad Concert, Compares Restrictions With Coldplay

Dolly Parton's Song Played At The Wedding

Music also played a special part in the ceremony. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Dolly Parton's "Love Is Like A Butterfly" played before the couple exchanged their vows.

The wedding marks another chapter in the pair's relationship, which first became public in November 2021. They announced their engagement in December 2025, but kept their wedding plans largely away from the spotlight. Reports suggest they had considered a smaller gathering instead of a large celebration attended by several celebrities.