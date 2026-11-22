Miley Cyrus reportedly married musician Maxx Morando. The couple has been together for nearly five years and exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony.
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Tie The Knot In Private Palm Springs Wedding
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando reportedly married in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on November 21, with family, friends and a special Dolly Parton song.
- Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando married in Palm Springs.
- Intimate ceremony on November 21 included close friends.
- Miley shared emotional vows, Dolly Parton song played.
Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have reportedly tied the knot in Palm Springs. The couple has taken their relationship to a new milestone after nearly five years together. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on November 21, surrounded by close friends and family, according to Entertainment Tonight. Rather than opting for a grand Hollywood celebration, the two are said to have kept their wedding personal, with flowers and candles setting the scene for their special day.
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Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Exchange Vows
Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Exchange Vows In Palm Springs According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple said "I do" in front of their loved ones. Although the newlyweds have kept most details private, a few moments from the celebration have emerged through reports.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus was seen wiping a tear away from her face in emotional photos and video from her Palm Springs wedding ceremony ... offering the first look of her stunning wedding dress. 🤍✨ 🎥 BACKGRID https://t.co/EUf3qXoYAY— TMZ (@TMZ) November 22, 2026
Miley also reportedly shared an emotional message with Maxx during the ceremony. As per Entertainment Tonight, she told him, "Before I met you I was lost, and in finding you I found myself," before adding, "Creating with you is my all-time favorite thing, which is why I can’t wait to make a baby! I hope our baby has your hair, but mostly I hope that it has your sweet spirit."
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Dolly Parton's Song Played At The Wedding
Music also played a special part in the ceremony. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Dolly Parton's "Love Is Like A Butterfly" played before the couple exchanged their vows.
The wedding marks another chapter in the pair's relationship, which first became public in November 2021. They announced their engagement in December 2025, but kept their wedding plans largely away from the spotlight. Reports suggest they had considered a smaller gathering instead of a large celebration attended by several celebrities.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Miley Cyrus reportedly marry?
Where did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get married?
They reportedly exchanged vows in Palm Springs. The intimate ceremony took place on November 21, surrounded by close friends and family.
What kind of wedding did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have?
They opted for a personal and intimate ceremony rather than a grand Hollywood celebration. The setting was adorned with flowers and candles for their special day.
What song was played at Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding?
Dolly Parton's song 'Love Is Like A Butterfly' was played during the ceremony. It was played just before the couple exchanged their vows.