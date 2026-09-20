Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan condemned online trolling targeting appearance and age.

He defended women against post-pregnancy body shaming, referencing Katrina.

Khan also addressed age-shaming and defended Sohail, Varun.

He also criticized paparazzi for inappropriate photos of actresses.

Salman Khan has spoken out against the growing culture of online trolling, calling out social media users for targeting people over their appearance, age and body. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, the Bollywood superstar also addressed the criticism faced by women after pregnancy, in an apparent reference to the trolling directed at his friend Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight gain.

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Salman Khan Defends Women Against Post-Pregnancy Trolling

Without naming Katrina Kaif, Salman questioned why women are targeted for changes in their bodies after giving birth. His comments came after Katrina became the subject of social media criticism following her appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family."

he didn’t have to… but he did salman took a stand for katrina <3#BiggBoss20



pic.twitter.com/2aGlWTqeyu — ‏ً (@altmalang) September 19, 2026

Salman also addressed the wider issue of age-shaming, revealing that he has faced similar comments online. The actor pointed out that turning 60 is simply a part of life and said people cannot expect him to look the same as he did in Maine Pyar Kiya.

“Of course, I’m 60 years old, yaar.”

"You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time...this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hai) woh budha hogya hai...what do you want to troll....mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai...hum react nahin krte ...humare fans club itne sare hai...humko kya farak padta hai...bolne do inko...,"

Salman Khan Takes Aim At Trolling Of Sohail Khan And Others

The actor's response became even more forceful as he challenged people who mock celebrities and their physical appearance. At one point, Salman removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera and invited trolls to comment on him directly. He also showed his physique while making it clear that online criticism did not affect him.

Salman then spoke about trolling directed at his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun, urging people to look at themselves before ridiculing others.

"Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab...apne maa baap ko dekho...uske baad troll karna...mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done," he said.

"jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu...," Salman vented.

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Actor Calls Out Inappropriate Paparazzi Shots

The actor also raised concerns about the way some paparazzi photograph actresses, particularly when they capture shots from behind or focus on their bodies.

"Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” Salman said.

(With inputs from ANI)