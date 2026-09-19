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English NewsEntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl.
  • Deepika announced the baby's arrival via Instagram post.
  • Their second pregnancy was announced via Instagram previously.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing her joy with fans.

The actress shared an image of a baby footprint with the words “Welcome Baby Girl” written on it.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika And Ranveer’s Second Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post.

The announcement featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test, with the couple revealing that they were expecting their second child.

Also Read: 5 Reasons To Watch 'Resident Evil' This September

The couple had recently shared a heartwarming picture on Dua’s birthday, in which Deepika flaunted her baby bump while posing with Ranveer and their daughter.

“Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! @deepikapadukone,” the caption read.

Deepika Padukone At Siddhivinayak Temple

Just a day before welcoming her second child, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

The couple was surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Despite the crowd and security arrangements, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

Before the temple visit, Ranveer Singh visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday. He arrived alone, dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama. The actor made his way through the pandal and greeted fans who had gathered to see him..

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent news about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the joyous news on Instagram.

When did Deepika and Ranveer announce their second pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. They did so through a joint Instagram post.

Who is Deepika and Ranveer's first child?

Their first child is a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh. She was featured in their second pregnancy announcement.

Did the couple visit any temples before their second child's arrival?

Yes, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple a day before welcoming their second child. Ranveer also visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alone.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Deepika Padukone Pregnancy
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