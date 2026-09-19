Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the joyous news on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post.
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl.
- Deepika announced the baby's arrival via Instagram post.
- Their second pregnancy was announced via Instagram previously.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing her joy with fans.
The actress shared an image of a baby footprint with the words “Welcome Baby Girl” written on it.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika And Ranveer’s Second Pregnancy
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post.
The announcement featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test, with the couple revealing that they were expecting their second child.
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The couple had recently shared a heartwarming picture on Dua’s birthday, in which Deepika flaunted her baby bump while posing with Ranveer and their daughter.
“Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! @deepikapadukone,” the caption read.
Deepika Padukone At Siddhivinayak Temple
Just a day before welcoming her second child, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.
The couple was surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Despite the crowd and security arrangements, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.
Before the temple visit, Ranveer Singh visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday. He arrived alone, dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama. The actor made his way through the pandal and greeted fans who had gathered to see him..
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent news about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?
When did Deepika and Ranveer announce their second pregnancy?
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. They did so through a joint Instagram post.
Who is Deepika and Ranveer's first child?
Their first child is a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh. She was featured in their second pregnancy announcement.
Did the couple visit any temples before their second child's arrival?
Yes, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple a day before welcoming their second child. Ranveer also visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alone.