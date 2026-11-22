Nine people were killed and seven others injured after a cruiser vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur road in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place near Shambhupura village in the Nanta police station area at around 2 am.

The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. According to preliminary information, three families from Dhule district of Maharashtra had travelled to the temple in separate vehicles. The crash involved one of the cruiser vehicles as the families were making their way back home.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the cruiser was badly mangled, leaving its occupants trapped and unable to escape. Nine people died at the spot, while seven others sustained injuries.

Injured Rushed To Kota Medical College Hospital

After receiving information about the accident, Nanta police reached the spot and launched rescue operations with the help of local residents. The injured were taken to Kota Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of those killed have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family... Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident..." — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Driver Suspected To Have Dozed Off

Preliminary information suggests that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the cruiser to crash into the parked truck. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established and will be determined through the police investigation.

Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said that the vehicle carrying 16 people hit the truck in the middle of the night near Shambhupura. " All of them were from the same family... Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover," he said.

Joshi further said that the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident.