Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's IRGC claimed attacking US Patriot radars in Bahrain.

Retaliation for alleged US drone attacks and airspace violations.

IRGC warned US against future airspace violations.

State media released footage supporting drone and radar claims.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radars at military installations in Bahrain, escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement broadcast by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB and reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC's Aerospace Force said it struck US military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases, targeting radar systems associated with American Patriot air defences.

The Iranian military force described the operation as retaliation for what it alleged were repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, along with an attack on a radar installation on Iran's Hengam Island.

The IRGC also claimed that US military escort and aerial protection missions in the region had failed to achieve their objectives, resulting in significant losses to equipment and vessels under American protection.

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IRGC Warns US Against Further Airspace Violations

Warning Washington against further incursions, the IRGC described Iranian airspace as a "red line" and threatened a "harsh and decisive response" to any additional violations.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB also released footage that it claimed showed two US military drones, an MQ-9 and an MQ-1, being brought down over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a separate video, IRIB showcased what it described as the missile and drone operation against the two US Patriot radar installations in Bahrain.

The footage also carried a message challenging US Central Command (CENTCOM) to issue another fact-check denying damage to American military equipment or claiming that the IRGC had not targeted it.

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Iran Links Operation To Alleged US Attacks

The IRGC maintained that its actions were in response to alleged US violations of Iranian airspace and the reported strike on the radar installation on Hengam Island.

The claims about the strikes on Bahrain-based radar systems and the downing of US drones have been attributed to Iranian state media and the IRGC. The supplied report does not include independent confirmation of the extent of damage or the status of the American equipment.