BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute died after suffering a heart attack while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Wadkute passed away during treatment, according to the information available. The BJP had sent him to the Rajya Sabha around eight months ago.

He was known as an honest politician with an unblemished public image.

Ramao Wadkute was previously associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He left the NCP in 2019 and joined the BJP. He was appointed the BJP's Hingoli district president in 2021.